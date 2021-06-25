June 25, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Plane Crash Injures Midshipman. Justin’s Back. Homestead Gardens Sues. A Petition for The Capital.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…A Midshipman from the Naval Academy was involved in a plane crash in Easton. Anne Arundel County Police have re-hired Justin Mulcahy to supplement command staff. Homestead Gardens is suing the Downtown Annapolis Partnership. A local resident has a petition to Alden Global Capital to save The Capital newspaper.

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Friday, June 25th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Before I forget. Tonight you need to be at two places at the same time. Or start at one and end at the other–they’re close. Capital photographer Paul Gillespie’s exhibit Faces of The Capital Gazette is having an opening reception at the new West Street library. And Comacell Brown is also having the opening for his exhibit SPEAK (all caps) at MC3 which is at Park Place–he’ll be doing a live painting. Both get underway at 6 pm and go to 8 pm I think. I’m hitting both and then enjoying dinner at Smashing Grapes! OK, it’s Friday–we all made it I think. So let’s get into today’s news… shall we?

Yesterday afternoon, a Trident single-engine plane crashed near the Easton airport on the Eastern Shore. The plane was piloted by a Naval Academy midshipman who was doing a solo flight as part of the Academy’s Powered Flight Program. The plane was destroyed and upon crashing, became engulfed in flames. The Mid was flown to shock trauma in Baltimore for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. We have learned that miraculously, he suffered only a broken leg. The Naval Academy is not identifying the midshipman and the FAA is investigating. We do have a few photos on EyeOnAnnapolis.net of the crash and the remnants of the plane if you are interested.

And following up on the story about the midshipman who passed away while on leave. The Naval Academy has released some information. He was 2nd Class Midshipman Michael Myles James of Hiram Georgia. He was a member of the 19th company and an English major having played football during his plebe year. The cause of death is unknown but the academy said that he was found unresponsive the morning of June 23rd and that foul play is not suspected. The Academy is investigating.

Anne Arundel County Police Chief Amal Awed has made an outstanding hire. Well, it’s a re-hire. Justin Mulcahy was the long-time spokesperson for the County police department from 208 to 2015 when he left to do spokespersoning for BGE and then Chesapeake Utilities. He was teamed up with Lt. TJ Smith and the two of them put Anne Arundel County on the map for communications. They were embracing social media, using the now-defunct Periscope app to live stream from crime scenes and more. Now he is back as a key player in the command staff as the Executive Assistant to the Chief and Director of External Affairs which will oversee media relations, governmental and legislative affairs. Great move Chief Awed. Welcome back Justin!

Homestead Gardens has filed a breach of contract lawsuit again the Downtown Annapolis Partnership…and they are looking for $44,000. According to the suit, the Partnership–which gets the bulk of its funding from the City, failed to pay Homestead in 2018 for the flower baskets they have put up annually for more than 20 years. They paid part, but not all. Homestead says they steeply discounted the flowers and maintenance and that the Partnership simply stopped paying. They are looking for $14K from unpaid bills, plus an additional $30K for unjust enrichment plus legal costs. The hearing is in July in Glen Burnie. We reached out to the Downtown Annapolis Partnership and they did not return our emails. When we reached out to Homestead, all that owner Brian Riddle would say is “we have enjoyed supporting the beautification for over 20 years.” Obviously, that relationship has soured–the flowers this year were handled by both Greenstreet Gardens out of Lothian and Garden Girls here in Annapolis.

And as we start to wrap up, local resident Craig Ligibel is taking a stab at trying to convince Alden Global Capital to not make any changes to The Capital. He is concerned with what he sees from Alden and cites the buyouts and the folks leaving The Sun and says he received an email from the County Executive saying that they can’t go down without a fight. To be clear, no one has said The Capital is going anywhere–Alden is notorious for slashing costs and making cuts to staff and they did offer buyouts to several people, but for now, it is still here and we all should support it. But, Ligibel does have a petition online and he hopes to present it to Alden to show them the local support that The Capital DOES have. You can sign it at change.org/savethegazette He is also organizing a committee and asks for volunteers to contact him at [email protected] and if you can’t remember the URL and email, we have it all up on EyeOnAnnapolis.net

OK, so that’s it for the news today. If you are a fan of our Saturday Local Business Spotlight series, and you should be…up this weekend–it is the gang from Zachary’s Jewelers–dropping at noon tomorrow. And a reminder–if you know of any locally owned Anne Arundel County business that you think might be a good choice for a spotlight–let them know, or let me know and I will reach out to them–it’s free…the only cost is the time to sit down and chat!

Anyhow, as always, thank you for listening and if you are somewhere where you can leave a rating or a review, please do. And make sure you let your friends, family, and colleagues know to FOLLOW us. It really does help! And don’t forget you can now catch the Daily News Brief in a streaming format on Annapolis.FM or at WAKIRadio.com over there on the Eastern Shore, so definitely check them out!

A quick thank you to the sponsors for today's Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services up in Millersville, and the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company. And to the Rehab 2 Perform a different type of physical therapy opening up in Annapolis on Forest Drive in about a week!

It's Friday, so I'm just going to say have a great weekend, be safe, keep washing your hands and I'll see you on Monday! Now, hang tight, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report.

