June 24, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Major Drug Bust. Ramos Trial. USNA Death. Live Music.

Today…Annapolis Police bust up a significant drug ring. The trial of Jarod Ramos is set to begin next week. A Midshipman from the US Naval Academy has died while on summer leave. A free Maryland Hall concert Friday. The Tides and Tunes concert series continues tonight at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park. The tall ships are coming!

It’s Thursday, which means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes with great ideas to work out your mind and hone your skills.

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it’s Thursday, June 24th 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Was yesterday gorgeous outside or what? George from DCMDVA Weather is forecasting this from out of town, so if that what it takes, let’s get a GoFund me to keep him away! Just kidding George. OK, it’s the home stretch for the week, let’s get into today’s news, shall we?

Late yesterday, the Annapolis Police said they have arrested and charged two un-named individuals with operating a drug trafficking ring that was selling heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, and crack in the City and Anne Arundel County between October 2019 and this past May. Four search and seizure warrants were executed yesterday in Glen Burnie, Millersville, and Owings Mills and they seized 8 firearms, 1.2 kilos of heroin, 1.5 kilos of cocaine, 97 grams of crack, 89 grams of fentanyl, and $149, 221 in cash. They also had a warrant on a car where they recovered 11 kilos of fentanyl and 270 grams of heroin. All told, it added up to $1.7 million worth of drugs.

Jury selection is underway for the trial of Jarrod Ramos, the man who admitted killing five Capital Gazette employees in June of 2018. Ramos is set to stand trial next week to determine if he was mentally competent at the time of the shooting. The result of this trial will determine if he goes to prison, or to a psychiatric hospital. Judge Wachs says he is hopeful to have his pool of jurors by the end of the day today and have them empaneled on Friday. The trial is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, three years and one day after the shooting and one day after the dedication of a memorial honoring the legacy of those killed–the Guardians of the First Amendment which will be dedicated at 11 am on Monday.

And some sad news from the Naval Academy. Late yesterday afternoon they confirmed that a current Midshipman had died while on summer leave. As is their policy, they will not release any more information until 24 hours have passed from when they made notification to the next of kin. As we learn more, we will update you.

I hope you got a chance to see the Maryland Hall Front Stairs Concert last night with the Paul Reed Smith Band–what a terrific show outside and the weather–well, we already touched base on that! Anyhow, but that concert series does not end with Paul Reed Smith..oh no, no, no. Friday…like tomorrow…the Annapolis Chorale will take to the steps for their Songs for a Summer Night performance. It gets underway at 7 pm and this one is a freebie! But tickets for all of their other shows can be had at marylandhall.org

If you can’t wait for Friday for some free live music, then head to the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park’s Eastport campus tonight at 7 pm for their 2nd Tides & Tunes. Up this week, Timmie Metz and Tambo which is always high-energy and a lot of fun. Beer, seltzers, and drinks from Katcef Brothers, food trucks, and a bunch of great neighbors. It is free, but they do ask you to consider a donation of $10 to support their programs. So, if you don’t want people to look at you funny..you know the look..one raised eyebrow… bring a ten spot and support the museum and live music in Annapolis.

And speaking of the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park. They’re the ones bringing in the tall ships for our Fourth of July Celebration. This all goes down at City Dock and here are some dates for you– Friday, July 2 around 4 pm, the Tall Ship Providence and the Tall Ship Pride of Baltimore II along with the Skipjack Wilma Lee will arrive at the harbor. There will be a big street party with live music, an honor guard, and remarks from the Mayor and the President of the Museum. There will be dockside tours available, actual sailing tours on all three boats, and special seating onboard for the fireworks on Sunday night. All the rest of the details are at amaritime.org/event/tall-ships Be there or be square!

OK, that’s it for the news today. If you are a fan of our Saturday Local Business Spotlight series, and you should be… up this weekend is an always fun conversation with Steve and Constance from Zachary’s Jewelers. And you will want to catch this because next week, we’ll have a sweet prize to give away based on something you might learn! And a reminder–if you know of any locally owned Anne Arundel County business that you think might be a good choice for a spotlight–let them know, or let me know and I will reach out to them–it’s free…the only cost is the time to sit down and chat!

Anyhow, as always, thank you for listening

A quick thank you to the sponsors for today's Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services up in Millersville, and the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company. And to the Rehab 2 Perform a different type of physical therapy opening up in Annapolis on Forest Drive very soon!

It is Thursday so we have Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace here with your Maker Minutes. And of course George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report.

