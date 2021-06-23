June 23, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Severna Park Fire. Pittman Reaches Out To Alden. Underaged Bar Sting. Snootiest Restaurant.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…A fire in the Chartwell community damaged a Severna Park home. The Annapolis Police did an underaged enforcement sting on local bars, hear who got cited. County Executive Pittman sent a letter to the new owners of The Capital saying he is not a fan; but inviting them down to talk. Icelandair is back in May of 2022. And we took a look at the Annapolis sub-Reddit where someone asked what was the snootiest restaurant in Annapolis!

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Wednesday, June 23rd, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Again, the week is half over, it’s hump day, the weather is spectacular–thank you George from DCMDVA Weather, and there’s news to report, so let’s get into it, shall we?

An early morning fire has left a family out of a home in Severna Park’s Chartwell community. The fire broke out just after 7:00 am yesterday in a home in the 200 block of St. Andrews Road. Firefighters found smoke from the garage and windows. The fire went to a full one alarm calling in 45 firefighters from the Anne Arundel County Fire Department as well as the BWI Fire Department. No injuries and no damage estimate at this point, but the fire is under investigation.

Back on June 15th, the Annapolis Police went undercover as they sometimes do to see if the local bars are behaving! They checked 14 of them for underage drinking and the ones that got the gold star are Acme, Adams, Pussers, Dock Street, Galway Bay, Joss, Luna Blu, Mission BBQ, Osteria, Sakura, and Tsunami. Well done! The ones that were sent to the principal’s office with a citation for serving minors were Fado, Metropolitan, and The Westin! And to be honest one of the names on one of the lists really surprises me! I’ll let you figure out which!

Yesterday, County Executive Pittman did one of two things..he either tried to make friends with the new owners of The Capital, Alden Global Capital, or he tried to piss them off. He wrote a letter to the principals and the shareholders deriding them for offering buyouts to people at The Capital. He said that Anne Arundel County was not ready to give up and was thrilled when they heard Stewart Bainum was looking to buy the papers. He appealed to the shareholders to resist Alden’s cuts as people. In the end, he invited them all to Annapolis on Monday for the dedication of the Guardians of the First Amendment monument. Since Alden never replies to most inquiries, I suspect this fell on deaf ears, and rather than making friends, Pittman may have pissed them off. While it is not unusual for an elected leader to be involved with luring a business to an area or lobbying to retain one; it IS unusual for an elected leader to interfere with their business operations. In a media call yesterday, the County Executive said that if Alden cuts more, the community needs to step up and invest in creating another entity to replace it.

Next summer– May of 2022, you can get out of Baltimore to Reykjavik Iceland once again. Icelandair announced that they will have four weekly flights to and from the Icelandic Capital from May through October. Icelandair pulled out of BWI in January 2019 the last time. And of course Southwest keeps expanding too and recently they added routes to Miami, Chicago, Sarasota, Savannah, Destin, Myrtle Beach, Jackson Mississippi and Syracuse is coming on board in November. And through it all, BWI remains the busiest airport in the region…and if I say so myself one of the nicest, most on-time, cost-effective, and easiest to access airports I have seen!

Yesterday I did something funny. I am a fan of Reddit and someone posted in the Annapolis sub-Reddit asking about the snootiest restaurant in Annapolis, and the answers did not disappoint. I published them on EyeOnAnnapolis.net and also on our All Annapolis Facebook page. Take a read and see if you agree. It was a bit Buzz Feedy, but a lot of fun.

Finally, yesterday I headed out to record another Local Business Spotlight. I bring my own biases with me and to be honest I was not sure this one would be exciting and fun. I was SO wrong. We spoke with Dr. Mark Baganz from Chesapeake Medical Imaging and it was a lot of fun..AND informative–they are celebrating their 20th year in Annapolis! Stay tuned for that in a week or so, but this Saturday at noon … as they all are… look for an update from Zachary’s Jewelers!

Remember, you can now catch the Daily News Brief in a streaming format on Annapolis.FM or at WAKIRadio.com over there on the Eastern Shore, and what does WAKI stand for? I just learned this … We’re Annapolis Kent Island.. the more you know!

Hang tight, we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your locally forecast weather report. All that’s coming up, but right now, here’s Rick Peters from Solar Energy Services.

