June 22, 2021 | Daily News Brief | UI Fraud. Governor’s Race. Boutique Fest. Memorial Info. Baysox Concert and Fireworks!

Today…Governor Hogan announced some great COVID numbers, but the fraud in the unemployment insurance is out of control. Jon Baron tossed his hat into the ring for GOvernor in 2022. The Annapolis Town Center is hosting a cool Boutique Fest this Saturday. The City of Annapolis is expecting large crowds and street closures for the dedication of a new memorial on Monday. And the Bowie Baysox will be hosting an incredible Fourth of July concert and fireworks display!

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, June 22nd, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Last night at Live Casino Hotel, I officially ended my year-long Leadership Anne Arundel stint. I guess I passed because I got a plaque and a pin. But man, what a great program. If you ever have a desire to know more about our community–I am talking a deep dive–definitely give it some consideration–it takes time and effort, but well worth it. And the nosh last night at The Hall! at Live! Casino-Hotel was fantastic! I am guessing David Cordish has a thing for exclamation points! OK, so my calendar says it is Tuesday, so let’s get into it…shall we?

Some good covid news… yesterday was the second day with no deaths in Maryland! The numbers keep getting better. Now some bad covid news. There are fraudsters out there. Yesterday, Governor Hogan said they have flagged more than 500,000 fraudulent claims since May–that’s only six weeks and the numbers appear to be going up each week. I do sort of hope that these are truly fraudulent and not legitimate people still waiting for benefits. I am hearing story after story on how fouled up the Beacon System is and how non-responsive the Maryland Department of Labor has become. I know for a fact that many people have had existing benefits declined and had to re-file as if it was the first time only to be told they are ineligible. I hope they get it straightened out soon because with the lifting of the eviction protection shortly, we will have a huge problem on our hands.

If Governor Hogan doesn’t straighten it out by the end of his term, Democrat Jon Baron might. Baron is a non-profit executive and a former Obama appointee has said he is running for governor. His platform is education, earnings, and healthcare. Baron will join Comptroller Peter Franchot, former Attorney General Doug Gansler, former PG County Exec Rushern Baker, and Wes Moore have all filed to run as Democrats..and there will be more. On the R side..the only candidate so far is current Commerce Secretary Kelly Schultz– Lt. Governor Rutherford bowed out–smart man!

I have a few cool events for your calendars! Up first, this weekend at the Annapolis Town Center.. on Saturday from 10 am to 7 pm they are having a Boutique Fest featuring some of their permanent boutiques as well as several pop-ups–a charcuterie pop-up, another cheese boutique, a baby boutique, and more. It’s free and many of them have gifts when you purchase. The town center has been kicking it up a notch or two of late–and with True Food Kitchen opening next month and the Tuscan Chop House later in the year… I’m in. And on Monday the 28th, it is the third anniversary of the shooting at The Capital and the dedication of the Guardians of the First Amendment Memorial on Compromise Street. The City is expecting a large crowd and plans to close Compromise Street from 630 am to 3 pm. So you will not be able to get into town via the Eastport Bridge, but you can get out of town via the bridge from Duke of Gloucester St. Newman Street will also be closed along with all three parking lots in that area–Donner, Basil, and Annapolis Elementary. So if you are driving, be warned. But if you can, please come down–the dedication is at 10 am. And the last event. Fourth of July will be huge here in Annapolis, but if you want an alternative, the Bowie Baysox are not playing, but they are hosting a concert and huge fireworks display. The concert is by DC Fusion with a full two-hour set followed by some incredible fireworks. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for kids 3-13 and can be had at baysox.com. The concert gets underway at 7:00 pm on the Fourth!

