June 21, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Great COVID Numbers. Murder in Annapolis. Plane Crash. Baysox. Two Art Openings!

Today…Great COVID numbers! Murder in Annapolis. Double fatal accident in Severn. A plane crash in Edgewater. Pickleball and Tennis courts are back in Truxtun Park. Baysox are still on fire after losing three in extra innings. Paul Gillespie and Comacell Brown have art openings this Friday and you should go!

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with us today for her always outstanding Money Monday Report!

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Monday, June 21st, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Unfortunately, I was out of town this weekend helping my kiddo move up New York City for her job so I was unable to make the Juneteenth festival, but I have talked to many who did, and just wow–what a great weekend of celebration. Congrats to Miss T and her team for a job well done! Can’t wait for next year! Well, here we are…Monday, the start of a new week, I suppose we should get into the news–but a word of caution, it starts off with some bad news…so…shall we?

OK changed. my mind here’s some great news. Yesterday there were zero deaths due to COVID 19 in Maryland. This is the first time since October 18, 2020. But it gets better–new cases were under 50 for the first time since March 23, 2020, and 73.1% of our peeps have at least one dose of the shot! Fantastic news!

The Annapolis Police are investigating the City’s second murder of 2021. On Saturday, they were called to the Westwinds Apartments in the 1000 block of Spa Road to check on a woman, Erica Bonora, age 39. They found her deceased in her apartment suffering from upper body trauma and her vehicle missing. A bit later, police spotted the vehicle at Spa and Forest and started to pursue it. The pursuit ended in PG county when it wrecked into a tractor-trailer. The driver was sent to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. This is a person of interest and the police stopped short of calling him a suspect. They are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-260-3439.

Up in Severn, the Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a fatal accident that claimed the life of Heather and David Wolcott, both 46 of Severn. They were traveling in their Honda southbound on Telegraph Road and for some reason crossed into oncoming traffic and were hit head-on by a Chevy Suburban which caught on fire and became fully engulfed very quickly. The driver and passenger of the Suburban got out and were taken to the Hopkins burn center and the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center. Aside from not keeping the car in the travel lane, police are still investigating how it happened.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department was on the scened of a plane crash at the Lee Airport in Edgewater yesterday around 1230pm. A small 2-seater plane botched a landing, skidded off the runway, through a fence onto Maryland Avenue. There was a fuel leak and a small fire that was extinguished. Both people in the plane were uninjured so that is good news. After the cleanup, the FAA is taking over the investigation to see what happened.

OK, enough of the yucky news! On Saturday at 10:00 am, the City of Annapolis will be dedicating the long-overdue rehab of the Truxtun Park tennis courts and the installation of pickleball courts. It has taken, if you can believe this, 4 years to complete, and the delay was caused by poor drainage requiring a french drain to be installed around the courts–guessing they used teaspoons to dig it. But it is done now, and there are 8 tennis courts, six pickleball courts, and two hybrids. The ribbon-cutting is open to the public and afterward, a tennis vs pickleball exhibition match. And here’s a thing for you to know– Mayor Buckley appointed an Annapolis Pickleball Ambassador.

I am not sure if this is a record, but the Bowie Baysox lost their last three games in a row, and all of the games went into extra innings. I might have to look that up. But that snippet does not tell the story. The Baysox are on FIRE this season. Currently, they lead the Double-A Northeast League with a 27-13 record! You really ought to get out and see a few games this summer–the boys of summer never disappoint. The next homestand is a six-game series beginning on Tuesday at 635pm. You can get your tickets at baysox.com. or I can make it easier for you, we’ll be giving away tickets here on the DNB all summer long–I’m picking them up a little later today or tomorrow–so another great reason to listen and let your friends know!

And as we begin to wrap it all up for Monday, I have a great suggestion..well, two great suggestions for your Friday evening. The first is the opening reception for Comacell Brown’s latest art exhibition called SPEAK. Comacell, also known as Cell Spitfire is hugely talented and honestly a great guy that everyone needs to meet–he’s in my Leadership Anne Arundel Flagship class this year. But it is at MC3 which is at Park Place from 6 to 9 pm. You can register for the reception at mc3annapolis.org and I suggest you do! And another art exhibit that same night, by another good friend, but no registration needed– Paul Gillespie, the sole photographer for The Capital will be opening his Faces of the Capital Gazette exhibition with deeply moving images of family, survivors, and folks that were working at The Capital when the shooting occurred. It is a very powerful exhibit from a very powerful photographer. This is at the Michael E Busch Library on West Street also from 6-9 pm and to be honest, the two locations are within an easy walk. Hope to see you at one or both!

Finally–I hope you caught the Local Business Spotlight we dropped on Saturday with Anthony Clarke and Sean Lynch and their fantastic accents–truly authentic. And did you catch the bit about a new deli coming to Maryland Avenue and the umbrella project Anthony is working on? And up this week, we check in with Constance Polamalu and Steve Samaras from Zachary’s Jewelers. Remember, these business spotlights drop at noon every Saturday!

And thank you for subscribing, leaving us a rating or a review–we are getting more and more so thank you–and if you haven't, please take a moment and do–it helps us grow, and makes me feel good!

Alrighty, it is Monday, so we have Ann Alsina from Covington Alsina with your Monday Money Report and as always, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather!

