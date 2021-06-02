June 2, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Pedestrians Struck. Unemployment Changes. County Buildings to Reopen. Annapolis Shakespeare News.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…Two highway workers are in shock-trauma after being struck along Mountain Road. The Capital has a doozie of a follow-up on the barroom brawl involving a cop. Governor Hogan announced significant changes to the unemployment benefits. County Executive Pittman set a schedule for re-opening County buildings to the public. The Annapolis Shakespeare Company has re-branded. And the Monte Restaurant Development Group has made it official and announced that Tuscan Prime Italian Chophouse & Dolce Bar will be opening at the Annapolis Town Center!

Scott MacMullan with Scott MacMullan Law is here with some legal tips in his periodic segment– Legal Briefs!

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

Good morning, it’s Wednesday, June 2nd, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Hey, if you are on Facebook and want a pair of tickets to Saturday’s Maryland Chicken Wing Festival…get on our All Annapolis Facebook page and share that pinned post for a chance to win. Leave a comment and it is another chance, but I am picking winners tonight at 6 pm so make sure you get on there before then. OK, it’s hump day.. let’s get into it!

Two highway construction workers are in Shock Trauma and one is fighting for his life. Yesterday at about 215pm, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department was dispatched to a pedestrian struck call in the 100 block of Mountain Road in Pasadena. When they arrived they found two pedestrians had been struck and a third person..a passenger in a vehicle with injuries. The two pedestrians, a man in his 40s and another in his 20s were flown to Shock Trauma, one with life-threatening conditions. The passenger in the vehicle was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. Police believe that the vehicle struck one pedestrian and as they tried to correct their car, ran into another car striking the second pedestrian at that time and injuring the passenger in the car. It is still under investigation and we will update it a bit later on EyeOnAnnapolis.net when we know more.

And following up on our story about the Anne Arundel cop that was arrested for the barroom brawl….all I can say is go to CapitalGazette.com and read Lily Price’s story on this cop. She dug through the Howard County records and it is a doozie. As you read it, you can practically hear his career going down the drain.

Governor Hogan says get back to work. With COVID seemingly under control and vaccination of more than 70% of adults, the Governor has notified the Feds that Maryland no longer wants to participate in any of the Federal unemployment enhancements–the extra $300 per week, gig workers unemployment, and the other two. So all of that will go away beginning the week of July 4th. Also, they are reinstating the requirement in Maryland to qualify for unemployment that you need to actively be looking for work and provide proof of three tries each week. The Governor did say that if you are one of the 3% of people that filed claims and have not received compensation–you will get all you are entitled to up to the July 3rd date.

And speaking of things getting back to normal, yesterday County Executive Pittman said that all County staff will return to in-person employment on July 6th and all county buildings that are normally open to the public will re-open to the public on July 19th. He did say that they are also looking at a non-covid telework program where employees can ask to telework but will require approvals. So, another back-to-normal item can be checked off the list!

The Annapolis Shakespeare Company is kaput! Well, not really. They have re-branded to better illustrate what they do and that is to present all types of classical performances including Shakespeare. To that end, they are now known as Classic Theatre of Maryland and will offer cabarets, plays, and musicals along with Shakespeare. They also have a secondary venue at the Gresham Estate in Edgewater–it’s an outdoor one and a beautiful setting and a great addition to their home stage at West Street and Admiral Drive in Annapolis. So congrats to the Classic Theatre of Maryland–and to Liquified Creative in Eastport–they did the logo and brand re-design for them as part of the Annapolis Gives Program we did together back in the height of the pandemic!

And finally, it’s official. I teased it a few times, but the Monte Restaurant Development Group formally announced that Tuscan Prime Italian Chophouse and Dolce Bar will be opening at the Annapolis Town Center this fall. It will occupy the space that used to be Paladar with plenty of outdoor dining, private event space, and a cool new bar. The dessert menu will be off the hook as well. Monte Restaurant Development Group is based right here in Annapolis and is the same company that brought you Cafe Mezzanote, Carpaccio, Squisitos, Lima Chicken, and if I am not mistaken there was another one. So something for the foodies to look forward to!

