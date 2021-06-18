June 18, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Juneteenth. School Budget. Buyouts. Beer!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…Today is a Federal, State, and Local holiday after President Biden and Governor Hogan signed the papers. The schools approved their $1.4 billion budget. The final day for the two top editors at The Capital. It looks like you might be able to buy a beer and watch a Navy football game in the stadium this season. Annapolis is going all out for Juneteenth this weekend. Maryland Hall has some great Front Stairs concerts this week. And a Happy Fathers Day to the Dads out there!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Friday, June 18th 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

OK, I take it back…YESTERDAY was the best weather day of the year! And to cap it off with a night of Sweet Leda at the Tides & Tunes was the icing on the cake! Anyhow, enough of that. It’s Friday–we all made it. So let’s get into today’s news… shall we?

Congress CAN act fast when they want to. And so can the State government. Yesterday, the House of Representatives approved and President Biden signed a new law making Juneteenth a national holiday. And Governor Larry Hogan also followed suit pretty quickly. Anne Arundel County and Annapolis had already declared it a holiday. So, all Federal, State, and local to us governments are closed today! And we do have info on the Juneteenth celebration in Annapolis a bit later, so stay tuned for that!

The Anne Arundel County Board of Education has approved a $1.4 BILLION dollar budget for the next school year. Highlights include 62 new positions with 26 of them headed to the new Crofton High School. And $30 million for raises. They also passed a $168 MILLION dollar Capital Budget that will provide for design or construction for six projects at Quarterfield Elementary, Hillsmere Elementary, Rippling Woods Elementary, Old Mill West High School, West County Elementary, and Old Mill Middle School South.

Today marks the end of an era. Poynter, a non-profit focused on media matters is reporting that the Capital’s Editor in Chief, Rick Hutzell has taken the buyout offer from Tribune Publishing and today will be his final day. I am not sure of the specific number, but I know Hutzell has been with the paper for close to 30 years. Additionally, Assistant Editor Chase Cook took the buyout and today is his last day as well. We have not heard about any others at this point, but we wish Rick and Chase well and thank them for their hard work and leadership.

As the kids say, here’s some tea for you. On our beer podcast yesterday, the people at Katcef Brothers said that they would be selling beer in the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium this football season. Personally, that is long overdue and so is the revocation of the stupid no re-entry policy. But, we reached out to AAD Scott Strasemeier to see what he had to say, “this question is being discussed and logistics are being reviewed at this time to determine the way ahead..we have not formally come to a home game beer sales decision yet… beer is served however at other events at the stadium so there is a template already established.” Sounds like a yes to me!

A few events you may want to consider this weekend and beyond. Juneteenth is Saturday and Annapolis is going all out to celebrate. There is a VIP reception and party at MC3 located near the Westin Hotel from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. tonight. And tomorrow the Juneteenth Parade goes from City Dock to Maryland Hall beginning at noon–this is the reverse of our typical parade routes. And at 2:00 pm tomorrow at the Bates Athletic Complex behind Maryland Hall will be full-on music and dance festival complete with fireworks to close out the day once it gets dark. If you need more info– AnnapolisJuneteenth.org is where you want to go.

And speaking of Maryland Hall… their Front Stairs Series is heating up again this coming week with the Paul Reed Smith Band on the steps on Wednesday and the Annapolis Chorale (fresh from their new home in the Annapolis Mall) will be performing on the stairs on Friday the 25th. Tickets and a listing of all upcoming shows and events can be had at marylandhall.org

And to all the dads out there– Happy Fathers Day! I hope my kids finally got me that Porsche I have been eyeing up!

OK, that’s it for the news today. If you are a fan of our Saturday Local Business Spotlight series, up this weekend–it is the Irish Restaurant Company–Galway Bay, Brian Boru, Killarney House, and Pirates Cove–dropping at noon tomorrow. And a reminder–if you know of any locally owned Anne Arundel County business that you think might be a good choice for a spotlight–let them know, or let me know and I will reach out to them–it’s free…the only cost is the time to sit down and chat!

Anyhow, as always, thank you for listening and if you are somewhere where you can leave a rating or a review, please do. And make sure you let your friends, family, and colleagues know to FOLLOW us. It really does help! And don’t forget you can now catch the Daily News Brief in a streaming format on Annapolis.FM or at WAKIRadio.com over there on the Eastern Shore, so definitely check them out!

A quick thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services up in Millersville, and the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company. And to the Rehab 2 Perform a different type of physical therapy opening up in Annapolis on Forest Drive in about a week!

It’s Friday, so I’m just going to say have a great weekend, be safe, keep washing your hands and I’ll see you on Monday! Now, hang tight, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report. All that in about 60 seconds, but first–you know the drill– here’s Rick from Solar Energy Services.

