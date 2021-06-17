June 17, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Sentenced For Sexual Assault. More Candidates. Restaurant Rankings. Tides & Tunes!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…Mark Thoms was sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexually abusing a minor female for more than two years. A new entrant for the race for County Executive and a new entrant for the race for Annapolis Ward Six Alderman. Open Table ranks regional restaurants and Anne Arundel County did well! And Tides & Tunes returns tonight at 7 pm at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park!

It’s Thursday, which means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes with great ideas to work out your mind and hone your skills.

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it’s Thursday, June 17th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

I might have to vote yesterday as being one of the nicest weather days of the year so far–no humidity, reasonable heat, partly cloudy….George from DCMDVA Weather did good! OK, it’s the home stretch for the week, let’s get into today’s news, shall we?

Here’s a case with a Judge getting it right. Mark Thoms who was a swimming instructor and a behavior specialist with the Anne Arundel County Public Schools has been sentenced to 30 years for sexual abuse of a minor. The Severna Park resident entered a guilty plea back on April 30th which stemmed from his arrest back in August of 2020. A female student at Mary Moss Academy told her parents that Thoms, who worked at the school, had sexually abused her for three years beginning when she was 11. The forensic interview and examination supported that allegation. Now, this also was not Thoms first rodeo for similar charges. In October of 2018, he was charged with sexual assault which was pleaded down to standard assault and required a Tier 3 sex offender registry. His entire sentence was suspended. In April of 2020, just 4 months prior to this case, yet another similar case in Annapolis, but those charges were dropped. I am glad the judge saw this predatory behavior and did something to make sure Thoms would not have the chance to harm again for a long, long time.

Politics is heating up. District 7 County Councilwoman Jessica Haire officially announced her campaign for County Executive and she hopes to unseat the incumbent, Steuart Pittman, in 2022–this is the earliest I recall having candidates hop on the campaign trail. I suspect it is indicative of a long and dirty campaign. She will join Herb McMillan and Chris Jahn who have both declared as republicans.

And here in Annapolis, Ward 6 has a candidate. Current Alderman DaJuan Gay has not said if he is running again or not after winning a special election for the seat, but if he does, he has a rematch on his hands with George Gallagher a republican looking to unseat him. There is no love lost between the two, they bicker back and forth on the Eastport Facebook pages all the time. And this Annapolis election, like the County, is shaping up to be an interesting and crowded one.

Open Table, that app that lets you make reservations at your favorite restaurants and rate them…. they just released their annual list of the top Baltimore area restaurants and Anne Arundel County fared pretty well. Users rated them in five categories– overall, service, value, food, and ambiance.

Foxes Den here in Annapolis nailed them all

Arturo’s Trattoria up in Glen Burnie got it for overall and the food

Coopers Hawk here in Annapolis took it for value

The Grill at Quarterfield Station also in Glen Burnie got it for value and food–never been there, but I’ll take good value and good food any day–will have to check it out.

La Posta in Severna Park, this is the new venture by Charlie Priola of the old Mangia and Marias here in Annapolis–they took it for food

And finally, Lewnes Steak House also took it for food–well duh!

But all in all 5 of the 10 restaurants for the best food in the Baltimore region are right here in our own backyard!

And finally, tonight has been a long time coming! At 7 pm, I will be at the return of the Tides and Tunes Concert Series at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park. I love these Thursday night concerts and missed them incredibly last year with stupid covid. But they are back and kicking off the season is the sultry vocals of Julie Cymek of Sweet Leda! It gets underway at 7 pm and it is free…but…they do ask for a suggested donation of $10 to support the museum. Beer, wine, and cocktails available to purchase, and the AZTK Mexican food truck will be there along with the Rock N Rye Bistro! So, mark the next ten Thursdays on your calendar and we’ll see you at the museum.

