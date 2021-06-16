June 16, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Emergency Over. Walk With The Mayor. Maryland Hall Concerts!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…Governor Hogan ended the State of Emergency effective July 1, which means outdoor dining in many Annapolis restaurants will end at the end of July. County Executive Pittman hired a Director of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion. Ward 2 Candidate Karma O’Neill is walking with constituents and the Mayor is joining her tonight. IMP announced a KILLER music fest at Merriweather in October; but Rams Head On Stage is bringing the big names to Maryland Hall this summer– Ann Wilson of Heart, Tower of Power, and Marshall Tucker Band. Congrats to our winners of the gift cards to Mother’s Peninsula Grill and Caliente Grill!

Scott MacMullan with Scott MacMullan Law is here with some legal tips in his periodic segment– Legal Briefs!

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Wednesday, June 16th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Again, the week is half over and it is hump day, so let’s get into it, shall we?

Well, much to my surprise, Governor Hogan announced the end of the State of Emergency for Maryland. It will be effective July 1st and from that point on, no masks required anywhere, no restrictions or anything. We do still need to follow federal restrictions for masking on airplanes. The Governor also said there is a 45-day wind-down period to transition back to normal for things like renewing licenses, wrapping up emergency health operations, etc. The moratorium on evictions will expire on August 15th as well. As for Annapolis, their State of Emergency was tied to the Governors, and it will end 30 days after the State. This means that the recovery zones and outdoor dining will be going away at the end of July. However, the City is working on plans to allow restaurants to continue, but they will likely need to reimburse the City for lost parking revenue and obtain a special events permit.

County Executive Pittman made a new senior hire. Well, he does not officially start until next week, but Pete Hill has been hired in a cabinet-level position as the county’s first Director of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion. This is all tied in with Pittman’s promise and motto– making Anne Arundel The Best Place For All. Hill has Equal Opportunity and Diversity experience on the Federal level most recently working for the National Weather Service doing Equal Opportunity Training Programs for more than 4,000 employees. He was selected by a committee made up of staff, county board members, and community organizations. His first day on the job will be June 21st.

OK, I think I have a plan for the Annapolis election this year and how I want to handle interviews and podcasts–so stay tuned. And if you are tuned into politics and live in Ward 2, Aldermanic candidate Karma O’Neill is hosting her Walk With Me Wednesdays to discuss City issues. She’s walking the trail around the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium at 730am and 630 pm every Wednesday. Joining her tonight will be none other than Mayor Buckley. So, if you want to corner the Mayor–maybe ask him where that damned ferris wheel is… here’s your chance! If you want more info on Karma. voteforkarma.com is where to go.

And as we begin to wrap up…my heart feels good. Yesterday, IMP announced the All Things Go Festival for October 16th at Merriweather Post Pavilion and a terrific lineup with Haim, St. Vincent, and Charli XCX among others. Looking forward to that and tickets on sale this morning at 10 am. But a bit closer to home, right here at Maryland Hall– Rams Head announced that Ann Wilson of Heart will have a show on August 15th, and one of my favorite bands Tower of Power coming on on August 17th…both of those shows go on sale on Thursday at noon. And if you want to pick up tickets to see the Marshall Tucker Band–heard it in a love song– they are at Maryland Hall on October 25th–and those tickets are on sale right now!

And as we wrap it up–a hearty thank you to EC Short on Twitter and to Jenna who emailed me yesterday after hearing the Daily News Brief. They each won a $25 gift card to Caliente Grill and Mother’s Peninsula Grill. Thanks for listening and enjoy your food and drink!

And Rehab 2 Perform who will be opening up at 1750 Forest Drive in a week or so!

And this is cool, you can now catch the Daily News Brief in a streaming format on Annapolis.FM or at WAKIRadio.com over there on the Eastern Shore, so definitely check them out!

Hang tight, we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your locally forecast weather report. And since you never know when you might need an attorney, we have Scott MacMullan here today with some periodic legal insight for you. All that’s coming up, but right now, here’s Rick Peters from Solar Energy Services.

