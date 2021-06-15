June 15, 2021 | Daily News Brief |Big Budget Passes. Hogan Announcement. Name Changes. Free Stuff!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future! And, the Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, give Kristi a call at 888-860-7369! And coming soon to Annapolis, Rehab 2 Perform!

Today…The County Council passed a $1.87 billion dollar budget. Health Insurance premiums are likely increasing soon. Hogan is holding a press conference at noon. Watergate was sold and is now Nautilus. The Robert Morris Inn is for sale. And I am giving away several gift cards to Mother’s Peninsula Grill and an unnamed restaurant!

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to make sure you get your news delivered right to your device each day. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2021, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, June 15th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Well yesterday was a textbook Monday for me, and I am about ready for the weekend, so let’s plow through this week–shall we?

The Anne Arundel County Council passed a record-setting budget yesterday. The vote, as in the past 3 years was along party lines with the 4 democrats supporting the 1.87 billion dollar budget and the 3 republicans opposing. Like Annapolis, the County has a structural deficit and will try to make up the $20 million shortfall with some of the new ARPA–American Rescue Plan Act money, which is expected to be $112M over three years. This budget represents a 17.6% increase in spending since County Executive Pittman took office. He inherited a $1.59 billion dollar budget in 2019 and popped it up to $1.68 billion in 20, $1.72 billion in 21, and now we are at $1.87 billion. Fingers crossed that the County can find the funds or Pittman will be forced to raise taxes in an election year!

Speaking of things going up. Health insurance companies have all requested an increase in premiums for next year from the Maryland Health Insurance Commission. Averaged out it is a 3.5% increase which is not terribly bad, and the past three years, premiums have been actually going down. So…I guess there is a silver lining. And if you do not have health insurance, just a reminder that the Maryland Health Exchange has open enrollment through August 15th due to the pandemic.

And speaking of COVID, Governor Hogan will be holding a press conference today at noon. I am at a loss as to what he might say, so it may be just another opportunity to get in front of the cameras. I do not think he will rescind the state of emergency just yet as there are some federal funds tied to it being in place…and it probably would rescind that health insurance open enrollment. If I had to take a guess–and we can check it out tomorrow to see if I am correct…he will discuss re-opening all state offices and services for in-person business and reducing the COVID reporting to once or twice a week. Just a guess!

Let’s talk real estate for a few stories. The apartments formerly known as Watergate Village were more recently known as Watergate Pointe (with an e because they were fancy), which will now be called Nautilus Point (without the e) after being sold again. This time to a Florida developer for $154 million. I guess they feel that changing the name will help. And speaking of name changes, Riordan’s which became Factors Row, which became Harvest Wood Grill and Tap is now called 1771 Grill and Tap Room–same management, ownership, and menu…different name!

And if you have what I am guessing is a spare few million lying around, have I got a deal for you. The Robert Morris Inn, one of the oldest inns in the country is for sale. It is adjacent to the ferry dock in Oxford at the confluence of the Choptank and Tred Avon Rivers. It was built in 1710 and has been expanded three times over the years. It’s a fantastic restaurant and what looks to be a neat inn as well–never stayed there. The two owners came from the Inn at Perry Cabin to rebuild the Robert Morris Inn and now they are looking to move on. No price is listed, so I guess in the real estate world that is the equivalent of Market Price on a menu. We have some pictures and details on EyeOnAnnapolis.net or you can go to properties.svn.com/robertmorris … and if you DO buy it, invite me down for a weekend!

Hey as we wrap it up let’s give away some stuff. I have a few gift cards to Mother’s Peninsula Grill — just email or Twitter DM me and let me know the nickname the owner of the place goes by–here’s a hint, it’s two words! And speaking of restaurant owners–there was one in my Flagship Leadership Anne Arundel Class this year. Figure out what classmate owns a restaurant and then email or Twitter DM me his or her name and the restaurant and I will give away a few gift cards there! That one will take some research. Email is [email protected] and Twitter for DM is @eyeonannapolis. Good luck!

OK, that’s it for the news, but first a quick thank you to the sponsors for this Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services up in Millersville, and to the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company. And Rehab 2 Perform who will be opening up at 1750 Forest Drive very shortly!

Alrighty, now hang tight, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather! And he’ll be here right after we hear from Rick Peters from Solar Energy Services!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast