June 14, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Crooked Cop. Industrial Death. Suit To Be Filed. Incoming Plebes

Good morning, it is Monday, June 14th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Hey, not going to complain about the weather this weekend–a wee bit of rain, but all in all a nice pleasant one. On Saturday morning, I did the Tour De Talbot, which was a 30-mile bike ride through Easton, Oxford, Trappe all via back roads. Man, we do have some beautiful scenery over there…along with some huge farms..and estates! If you get a chance to bike over there, highly recommended. Bonus…no hills! Well, here we are…Monday, I suppose we should get into the news.

I am conflicted about this first story. A former Anne Arundel County police officer was sentenced to 18 months in jail for stealing jewelry and guns from the home of a deceased person he was investigating. Apparently, he took inventory of the home and returned a day later in a police cruiser in uniform to take the property for safekeeping. Apparently, the safekeeping place was a pawn show where he tried to sell the property. In the end, all of the property was returned to the family. and he still needs to pay $2000 in restitution and serve 5 years probation on release. As to my conflict–this is a pretty egregious and bold crime and not a momentary lapse of judgment…remember he came back. I’m thinking the judge in this instance was a little lax.

Really tense situation in the overnight Garage at BWI on Friday morning. Howard County Police were looking for a suspect in a domestic violence situation and he showed up at the BWI Garage. They closed the garage and kept people away as the Maryland Transportation Authority Police engaged in a long standoff. After nearly 10 hours of failed negotiations, the MTA Police heard a gunshot and when they got there, the suspect had taken his own life. The MTA has not identified the suspect nor have they released any more details

And around the corner from BWI, the Maryland State Police and MOSH–Maryland Occupational Safety and Health are investigating what they term an industrial accident. An SHA truck driver was working on MD 10 (the Arundel Expressway) at B&A Boulevard. As he walked to the trailer attached to his vehicle, an excavator working on the project swung into him pinning him against the trailer killing him. The operator of the excavator also sustained injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening. While this was not an accident involving a motorist, it is probably a good time to remind everyone of the law that you need to slow down and move a lane away from work and emergency vehicles that may be on the side of the road. It’s a dangerous job and we need to keep our workers safe.

It’s a bad news kind of Monday and this next story takes a step away from that..but not a huge step. WNAV is reporting that the families of the victims of the Capital Gazette shooting in 2018 will be filing a lawsuit in the coming weeks against Tribune Publishing for failure to provide adequate security to its employees. The statute of limitations is 3 years which will be on June 28th. Jarrod Ramos is to stand trial on June 23rd to determine if he was criminally responsible for the killings–he already pleaded guilty. Ramos had a long-standing grudge with The Capital and at one point, they were advised to take out a protective order against Ramos, but management declined to do so. To potentially further complicate things, Tribune was recently acquired by Alden Capital and they are looking to cut costs and have offered buyouts to non-union employees. The package is 12 weeks of pay for employees with 3 or more years of service and an additional week for every year beyond. Less than three years would be an 8-week severance package.

OK, let’s end on a high note today! Out with the old and in with the new. Just three weeks ago, we sent the Naval Academy class of 2021 into the fleet. And at the end of this month, we will be welcoming the Class of 2025. The plebes will report on two days–June 29th and 30th with the Oath of Office Ceremony on the 30th! A pre-emptive warning–there may be up to 1200 families in town who are not familiar with Annapolis–patience is the word! And for those unaware, this usually is a big family deal..parents, siblings, and girl and boyfriends-so lots of people! I am not sure what type of access media will have this year but rest assured if we can be there, we will. Always a fun day. Welcome plebes!

Finally–I hope you caught the Local Business Spotlight we dropped on Saturday with Lisa from Rasa Juice Shop. And more importantly, I hope you had a chance to stop in and support her. And coming up THIS Saturday–Anthony Clarke and Sean Lynch from Galway Bay and the rest of their restaurants. And Anthony spilled the beans on a new business coming to Maryland Avenue and a VERY cool public project he is working on! Make sure you catch that one!

