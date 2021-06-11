June 11, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Ramos Update. Kati George Challenges Arnett in Ward 8. Southwest New Route.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…The Capital has reported some interesting updates on the Jarrod Ramos case along with some words from Judge Wachs. Kati George has filed to run as a Democratic challenger to incumbent Annapolis Alderman Ross Arnett. Southwest Airlines just announced a new route from BWI. As for events, a free concert from Snag A Slip, an Eastern Shore bike ride, and some great ideas at the Annapolis Maritime Museum!

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

Good morning, it’s Friday, June 11th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

And after a long day yesterday, my Flagship Class with Leadership Anne Arundel came to a close. What a fantastic experience with a group of about 35 incredible people. If you are interested in the program, check it out at leadershipaa.org or feel free to email or call me and I can give you the skinny! Actually, it was funny, we ended just after 4 pm, and I had ridden my bike over in the morning. I looked at the skies and the storms rolling in and said “I can make this” — and I did. But only by a hair! Anyhow, enough of that. It’s Friday–we all made it. So let’s get into today’s news… shall we?

The Capital reported some interesting items on the Jarrod Ramos case. Ramos admitted to killing five employees at the Capital almost three years ago. Court hearings revealed that he had planned an Oklahoma City type bombing of the building before changing plans to carry out a mass shooting. The defense asked the judge to gag the press for fear of poisoning a jury, but Judge Wachs denied the motion but warning the media that sensational coverage might cause a delay in the trial if he cannot find a suitable pool of jurors. The judge also said that of the 300 questionnaires returned, he was surprised at the number of them that indicated that they had no knowledge at all of the shooting. The trial to determine if Ramos was criminally responsible is scheduled to begin on June 23rd. And the whole criminally responsible thing is an insanity plea. He already pleaded guilty to the murders, this will determine if he serves whatever sentence in a prison or a psychiatric hospital.

In some political news, the City races are beginning to get interesting. Alderman Ross Arnett has a primary challenger now. Kati George, who has served on the City’s Audit Committee has filed to run against the long-time incumbent alderman. She is running on a platform of transportation options, water access, housing affordability, and diversity in business. She has said that an Alderperson must be accessible and able to listen to all constituents. So, now in Ward 2, it is wide open with a democrat, Karma O’Neill, and a Republican Scott Gibson. Ward 3 has incumbent Alderwoman Rhonda Pindell Charles facing a primary challenger in Democrat Keannu Smith-Brown. Ward 4 has incumbent Sheila Finlayson facing a Democratic primary challenger in Toni Strong-Pratt. Wards 1, 5, 6, and 7 are still open for challengers to the incumbents.

Here’s an interesting tidbit. Southwest Airlines just announced another destination from BWI. Daily flights to Syracuse, NY. They aren’t starting until November, but Syracuse is a great town with a great nightlife, and the whole Finger Lakes region is fantastic. Fares are starting at $49 one way making for a fun long weekend, or if you or your kid goes to Syracuse or Hobart William Smith–there’s your cheap flight!

A few events you may want to consider this weekend. Starting tonight at City Dock, it is the Oasis Amplified Free Concert Series at City Dock sponsored by Oasis Marinas and Snag A Slip. As I said, free and this week it is local fave–Alexander Peters. The strumming begins at 530 pm. Tomorrow’s weather looks decent, so if you are up for a bike ride–30, 45, or 65 miles…the Tour de Talbot is happening. Starts in Easton starting at 7 am at Sprout right in downtown Easton. Walk up with a $20 donation to benefit the MD Food Bank and you’re in! My kind of ride… flat! And if you are looking for something on the water– hop on one of the Wilma Lee’s sails this weekend at the Annapolis Maritime Museum–or be daring and take the trip out to the Thomas Point Shoal Lighthouse on Saturday..tours are at 9, 11, and 1. And while you are there–check out the new museum…in fact, become a member…best value around!

OK, that’s it for the news today. If you are a fan of our Saturday Local Business Spotlight series, up this weekend–Lisa Consiglio Ryan from Rasa Juice Shop! Next Saturday will be the crew from the Irish Restaurant Company–Galway Bay, Brian Boru, Killarney House, and Pirates Cove. And a reminder–if you know of any locally owned Anne Arundel County business that you think might be a good choice for a spotlight–let them know, or let me know and I will reach out to them–it’s free…the only cost is the time to sit down and chat!

Anyhow, as always, thank you for listening and if you are somewhere where you can leave a rating or a review, please do. And make sure you let your friends, family, and colleagues know to FOLLOW us. It really does help!

A quick thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services up in Millersville, and the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company. And to the Rehab 2 Perform a different type of physical therapy opening up in Annapolis on Forest Drive in about a week!

It’s Friday, so I’m just going to say have a great weekend, be safe, keep washing your hands and I’ll see you on Monday! Now, hang tight, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report. All that in about 60 seconds, but first–you know the drill– here’s Rick from Solar Energy Services.

