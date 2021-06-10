June 10, 2021 | Daily News Brief | SOE Over. McMillan Makes it Official. Low Carb Low Cal Beer from Flying Dog!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…County Executive Pittman made it official and ended the State of Emergency in Anne Arundel County. Former Delegate Herb McMillan officially launched his campaign to unseat Pittman. Be sure to update your voting information because Annapolis has an election coming up. And Flying Dog has a new very interesting product!

It’s Thursday, which means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes with great ideas to work out your mind and hone your skills.

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Thursday, June 10th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Today is the final day of class for my Leadership Anne Arundel Flagship Class, so after this is done, I am biking over to Quiet Waters Park. If you are not familiar with Leadership–check it out at leadershipaa.org and if you are interested in getting a deep …I’m talking REALLY deep dive into our community and making a ton of great connections and making a difference (to borrow Gene Deems phrase for a moment), I cannot recommend it more highly. The next class starts in September and if you have any questions, feel free to email me. But that’s a bit off-topic…let’s get into today’s news… shall we?

It’s over. Well, while COVID is not over, the state of emergency in Anne Arundel County is officially over. County Executive Pittman signed the Executive Order yesterday which now eliminates any and all County imposed restrictions. The State order still stands and there are still a few restrictions there such as wearing masks on public transportation. Additionally, he signed legislation allowing restaurants to continue to serve customers outside through November 1st. So, a bit of an opportunity for our county restaurants to try and recover a bit of what they lost in 2020.

And speaking of County Executives…or potential ones. Former Delegate Herb McMillan formally launched his campaign to unseat Steuart Pittman next year. He held an event at the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel and came out swinging. In his remarks, he lambasted Pittman for the handling of taxpayer money, the COVID response, and cow-towing to the school unions in keeping schools closed. He took a swipe at a primary opponent District Councilwoman Jessica Haire and her husband, Maryland GOP Chair Dirk Haire for using GOP funds to help Jessica. McMillan said he returned to politics because he feels our freedom is in jeopardy. About 200 people attended the fundraiser which is VERY early in this race. I suspect this will be a long and nasty one in 2022. If you want to learn more, McMillan’s website is herbmcmillan.com

And speaking of elections, we already told you that the three-member Board of Elections for the City of Annapolis decided to mail ballots to everyone and to change up several polling locations. Now is a good time to remind you to check your voter registration and make any corrections. Do they have the correct name? Address? Party? Do you need to switch parties? Check out and verify your info at voterservices.elections.maryland.gov/votersearch We have plenty of time, but best to do it early than at the last minute. The primary is in September and the deadline to make a change is August 16th!

And as we wrap it up, here’s something unusual. Flying Dog..that brewery in Frederick. They have come up with a low-calorie and low-carb beer for the summer. And it is not lowER calorie and carb…check this out. It is called Zen Blaster Active Ale with 90 calories and only 1.5grams of carbs. Apparently the secret there is to brew it with lotus hops–I barely know what a hop is much less a lotus one, but it is a light ale with a 4.5% ABV. They are saying COVID made them do it–too many people trying to get back in shape during lockdowns…they needed a low cal low carb beer. Will be hitting shelves this week. I’ll give it a whirl!

OK, that’s it for the news today. If you are a fan of our Saturday Local Business Spotlight series, up this weekend–Rasa Juice Shop! And a reminder–if you know of any locally owned Anne Arundel County business that you think might be a good choice for a spotlight–let them know, or let me know and I will reach out to them–it’s free…the only cost is the time to sit down and chat! Anyhow, as always, thank you for listening and if you are somewhere where you can leave a rating or a review, please do. And make sure you let your friends, family, and colleagues know to FOLLOW us. It really does help!

A quick thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services up in Millersville, and the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company. And to the Rehab 2 Perform a different type of physical therapy opening up in Annapolis on Forest Drive in about a week!

It is Thursday so we have Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace here with your Maker Minutes. And of course George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report. All of that in just about 60 seconds!

