Jon Baron Announces Candidacy For Maryland Governor

Former nonprofit executive and government reformer Jon Baron announced he is running for Governor, releasing his first ad of the campaign, “A Very Different Approach” highlighting his vision for Maryland. Baron is a recognized leader who has partnered with federal and state officials to enact major reforms that produced big gains in education, earnings, and healthcare.

Baron is calling for a very different approach to governing, based on his longtime experience as a reformer and innovator.

“For decades, we’ve failed to make meaningful progress on some of our toughest challenges. Today, a quarter of Maryland middle schoolers still can’t read at a basic level. Wages are stagnant as income inequality has grown. Healthcare costs keep rising. And racial inequities persist in all these areas.

“Clearly, it’s time for a different approach. When I’m governor, we’ll tackle these long-term challenges with strategies proven to work – and we’ll test bold new ideas and expand those that are most effective. Let’s do what works.”

Baron is proposing transformative reforms to government:

a Back to Work Bonus to help reopen our state as we emerge from the pandemic

a statewide tutoring program to help struggling elementary schoolers before their problems get worse in later grades

proven-effective job training, in partnership with Maryland businesses, for every young adult who wants to advance

a program to prevent unnecessary and costly rehospitalizations of older patients

an innovative earnings supplement to help bring the long-term unemployed out of poverty.

Using his decades of experience as a reformer in evidence-based policy, he will fight daily to improve our schools, raise healthcare quality while lowering costs, increase earnings, and provide opportunities for all Marylanders.

Category: Local News, NEWS, POLITICAL NEWS