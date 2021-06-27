Icelandair to Bring Back Service to Reykjavik Next May

Icelandair announced that it will launch a seasonal service between Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and Reykjavik, Iceland, starting May 13, 2022. The airline will operate four weekly roundtrip flights through October.

“As Maryland continues to recover from the global pandemic, we welcome new opportunities for international tourism and trade,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “This additional service connecting Maryland to Iceland – and beyond – is a positive sign for the economy here and abroad.”

Icelandair’s hub in Reykjavik offers connections to markets across Europe. The airline will provide the new service between BWI Marshall Airport and Iceland with its comfortable Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft.

“Iceland is now open to all vaccinated U.S. passengers, and Europe is beginning to open their borders, as well,” said Bogi Nils Bogason, CEO for Icelandair. “We are pleased to return to Baltimore/Washington International Airport with nonstop flights to Iceland and beyond. Our return shows the promising future of air travel and our commitment to better serve the Baltimore-Washington area. We look forward to offering travelers more options when traveling to Europe and welcoming BWI aboard again.”

“Customer demand for air travel is returning and will continue to grow, and that includes increased confidence in international travel,” said Ricky Smith, Executive Director of BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. “We look forward to working with Icelandair to offer safe and efficient air service for our shared passengers.”

Passenger traffic has grown steadily in recent months at BWI Marshall Airport. Friday, June 18, marked the busiest day for departing passengers at BWI Marshall since the start of the pandemic, as the Transportation Security Administration screened 26,807 passengers. As more people return to air travel during the COVID-19 recovery, BWI Marshall remains the busiest airport in the region.

“The BWI Marshall team and our airport partners are doing an excellent job responding to the increase in passenger traffic,” said Maryland Department of Transportation Secretary Greg Slater. “This announcement from Icelandair underscores growing consumer confidence and the popularity of BWI Marshall as a convenient and comfortable hub for local, national and international travel.”

The entire BWI Marshall Airport community remains focused on safe and healthy travel. Customers are reminded that federal regulations continue to require masks or face coverings in the airport terminal and on commercial flights. For more information on BWI Marshall’s COVID-19 recovery and the health protocols in place to help protect passengers, see https://www.BWIairport.com/COVID19.

For more information on flights to Iceland and beyond, please go to https://www.icelandair.com/.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS