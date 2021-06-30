I-Day 2021. Numbers And Photos for the USNA Class of 2025

Approximately 1,200 men and women will report to Alumni Hall at the Naval Academy this week, for Induction Day, culminating in an Oath of Office ceremony this evening.

These incoming plebes (freshmen) will say goodbye to their families and be processed through various stations inside Alumni Hall to become members of the Naval Academy’s Class of 2025. Stations include uniform issue, medical examinations, haircuts and learning to salute. The day will culminate with the Oath of Office ceremony at 7 p.m. in Tecumseh Court. After the ceremony, plebes will meet with their families for the last time until Plebe Parents’ Weekend, in mid-August. Plebe Summer officially begins at the completion of the Oath of Office ceremony.

The following data is provided about the Naval Academy Class of 2025:

WOMEN & MINORITIES:

The Class of 2025 includes 348 women (29%) and a total of485 minority midshipmen (41%).

GEOGRAPHIC REPRESENTATION:

Midshipmen were admitted from every state in the nation, as well as Washington, D.C., American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, and Puerto Rico. The Class of 2025 includes XX students from Maryland, XX students from Virginia, and XX students from Washington, D.C.]

INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS:

The Class of 2025 also includes 16, four-year international students from the following countries:

Egypt (1), Fiji (1), Ghana (1), Indonesia (2), Jordan (1), Maldives (1), Malaysia (1), Peru (1), Philippines (2), Sri Lanka (1), Taiwan (1), and Thailand (1), and Tunisia (2).

ALUMNI SONS AND DAUGHTERS:

The Class of 2025 includes 55 sons and 22 daughters of Naval Academy alumni.

EDUCATIONAL BACKGROUND:

The Class of 2015 includes students from college and post-high school preparatory programs, which include:

209 from Naval Academy Preparatory School (NAPS) in Newport, R.I.

45 from the U.S. Naval Academy Foundation program/civilian prep program.

MILITARY BACKGROUND:

TOTAL FORMER ENLISTED:

Navy ………………… 63

Marine Corps….. 13

For more information about Induction Day and Plebe Summer at USNA, please visit:

https://www.usna.edu/Admissions/Student-Life/Plebe-Summer.php

