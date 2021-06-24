How Businesses Can Use Twitter in 2021

Have you ever noticed just how many businesses and brands are starting to use Twitter as a method to market themselves, but aren’t sure if this kind of marketing works? Do you want to use Twitter as a business in 2021, but have no idea how to go about doing this?

Social media marketing has changed the world of advertising. In recent years, social media has become incredibly popular with some platforms reaching billions of people. Social media has also become a big part of people’s daily lives.

Twitter is the oldest of the social media platforms but still manages to rank as one of the most popular with over 300 million active daily users. Twitter is a must-have for businesses. It offers so much, such as growth services like Twesocial that allows businesses to get Twitter followers, while still allowing them to have a professional voice and image. If you want to use Twitter this year, here are a few steps for you to follow to be successful.

Branded and relevant hashtags

One tool that many people seem to neglect quite often, is hashtags. Far too many people misuse or don’t even use them at all, and as a business, this means you are missing out. Hashtags are an excellent way to extend the reach of your content to a much larger audience that falls part of your niche and target audience. It also allows for your content to be far more discoverable.

When it comes to hashtags, there are two types that you should make use of; branded and relevant hashtags. Starting off with the branded hashtags, you should incorporate your own hashtag that is specifically for your business to get more followers. This kind of hashtags can be used whenever you post something, and whenever someone posts content that involves your account. This is a great way to keep track of who is interested in your brand.

Next up are the relevant hashtags. When using hashtags, you must always ensure that they are relevant to your content, and then of these relevant hashtags, you can choose the most popular ones.

Use Emojis

Although Twitter isn’t necessarily a visual platform, it has become a place where people are more likely to look at posts containing visuals, this includes emojis. Emojis are small and colorful little images that can be incorporated into your text to liven it up a bit and make it look a bit more fun.

Oftentimes, people will just forget about emojis or not use them because they don’t fit the look of the brand. While this may have been the case years ago when all emojis were just faces, these days there are hundreds to choose from and there is no doubt that you will find something to suit your business. Emojis are useful when it comes to tweets because it is just another factor that will draw in the attention of your audience.

All the visuals

As mentioned previously, visuals are crucial when it comes to Twitter. While Twitter is mainly a place for people to post worded tweets, research shows that people will be more likely to engage with tweets that contain some kind of visual.

Twitter started out as a platform where you could only post worded tweets, but now you can include photos, videos, and even gifs, as a way to make your content more exciting and to get more people to engage with your content and account.

Interactions are vital

Last but not least, when it comes to any social media platforms, Twitter especially, engagement is a key element that should not be missed. In order to have a successful Twitter account, you need to have people engaging with you

Receiving engagement can be difficult, especially if you have a brand-new account, so the best way to go around this is to engage yourself. This is a way to encourage others to engage and to get others to notice your account. It is a brilliant way to get your name out there.

When it comes to engagement on Twitter, there are so many different ways to do this from liking and commenting on other users’ content, sharing other users’ content, following people that you would like to follow you, and even replying to direct messages.

