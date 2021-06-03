Grayson Rodriguez Dominates in First Start for Baysox

The highly-anticipated Double-A debut of Grayson Rodriguez did not disappoint on Wednesday night, as he earned the win in Bowie’s 2-1 victory, their sixth straight win, and 19th win of the season.

Rodriguez allowed a run in the first inning but quickly settled down, striking out eight batters over his next four frames. He dialed up a 100 MPH fastball for his first strikeout, getting Manny Melendez to swing and miss to lead off the second inning. Rodriguez ended his night after five innings in which he allowed four hits with just one run, two walks, and eight strikeouts. In six starts now between Aberdeen and Bowie, Rodriguez has not allowed more than one run in any of them and has earned the win in his last four starts.

Bowie’s only two runs came in the second inning when Johnny Rizer singled and Cadyn Grenier reached on an error with two outs. The error kept the inning alive for Terrin Vavra and Joey Ortiz, who both singled to give the Baysox the lead at 2-1, which would eventually be the final score.

Kevin Smith made his first relief appearance of the year for the Baysox, entering in the sixth inning and finishing off the game for his first save. He tossed four scoreless frames, and only allowed three hits with a walk and seven strikeouts.

Bowie’s pitching staff has now struck out 33 batters over the last two nights.

The Baysox will look for their seventh win in a row on Thursday behind righty Ofelky Peralta, who has a 1-0 record with a 1.93 ERA.

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB, Sports