Grand Slam Seals Fate for Baysox as They Lose Again to Fisher Cats

The Baysox led for most of the game, but the Fisher Cats pulled away in the eighth, scoring eight runs to the second game of the series 10-3.

After the Cats took an early lead in the first, Kyle Stowers picked up his first Double-A hit and RBI in the second. Robert Neustrom gave the Baysox a 3-2 lead on a two-RBI triple, a lead that lasted until the eighth inning.

Trailing 3-2 in the eighth, Gabriel Moreno picked up two-RBI on a single that gave New Hampshire the lead, Vinny Capra also picked up a two-RBI single. The Cats secured their victory on a grand slam to right center by Nick Podkul.

Seven Baysox batters each recorded one hit. Adley Rutschman and Toby Welk each recorded a single and a walk.

Blaine Knight started on the mound for Bowie. He went five innings and allowed four hits, one run and three walks while striking out four batters. Cody Sedlock, Tim Naughton, and Tyler Erwin also pitched out of the bullpen. Erwin finished the game for the Baysox, he went 1.1 innings and allowed one hit and no runs while recording two strikeouts.

Bowie’s pitching staff allowed nine walks and loaded the bases twice in the eighth inning. New Hampshire scored six runs off of these opportunities including the grand slam by Podkul.

The Baysox have lost five in a row and are now 27-15. They remain tied with Somerset for the best record in the Double-A Northeast League. Bowie will try to end their losing streak tonight at 6:35 in game three of the six-game series with the Cats.

Right-hander Kyle Brnovich 0-0, 0.00 ERA) will make his Double-A debut for the Baysox against right-hander Elvis Luciano (0-0, 3.52 ERA) for New Hampshire.

Order your Baysox tickets online or call 301-464-4865 to purchase over the phone. The 2021 season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Sports