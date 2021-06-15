Governor Hogan to End State Of Emergency, Annapolis Recovery Zones On Way Out

Governor Larry Hogan today announced the end of the COVID-19 state of emergency in the State of Maryland. As of today, Maryland has surpassed 6.5 million vaccinations, and the positivity rate is a record-low 0.82%.

“Thanks in large part to the hard work, the sacrifices, and the vigilance of the people of Maryland, we have finally reached the light at the end of that long tunnel,” said Governor Hogan. “Each and every one of you—your actions—have made this day possible. I am so proud of our state, and I’m grateful to have had this honor to serve as your governor. Thank you all for being Maryland Strong.”

The COVID-19 state of emergency will end in two phases:

EMERGENCY MANDATES AND RESTRICTIONS END ON JULY 1

All emergency mandates and restrictions will be terminated as of July 1. There will no longer be any statewide mask order in effect for any settings, including schools, camps, and child care facilities.

45-DAY ADMINISTRATIVE GRACE PERIOD THROUGH AUGUST 15

Thursday, July 1 will mark the beginning of a 45-day grace period, where certain regulations will continue to be relaxed to complete the administrative transition out of the pandemic. This includes such provisions as renewing driver’s licenses, winding down emergency health operations, and the moratorium on evictions related to COVID-19.

ANNAPOLIS RECOVERY ZONES

The “Recovery Zones” established by the City of Annapolis to assist local restaurants by allowing them to serve outdoors and in parking spaces were tied to the Governor’s State of Emergency and are scheduled to be removed no later than 30 days after the State of Emergency Ends. According to Mitchelle Stephenson, the spokesperson for the City, the Office of Law will be working with businesses that wish to retain them through the fall. While nothing is finalized, retention will likely include a reimbursement to the City for lost parking revenue and an application and permit for a special event.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Businesses, COVID, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB