Gin Blossoms, Smashmouth, and Sugar Ray to Headline Inaugural Let’s Go Music Festival

Festivals are back. And Naptown Events is kicking it off in a big way with the Let’s Go! Music Festival spanning two days–July 16th and 17th at the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds.

According to organizer John O’Leary (the man behind the St. Patricks Day Parade…by the way happening on September 12) told us he began to dream of this “all his life” but that planning in earnest really did not begin until a few months ago.

As to the entertainment? Friday will feature local and regional acts and Saturday they bring out the big guns.

Friday

Reagan Years

Dan Haas Band

Dublin 5

Saturday

Misspent Youth

Jah Works

Smashmouth

Sugar Ray

Gin Blossoms

Tickets will be on sale beginning May 21

