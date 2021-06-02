Get Your Vaccine at the Annapolis Visitor’s Center at the First Sunday Arts Fest

To help ensure the health and safety of area residents and visitors, Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County (VAAAC) is inviting interested individuals ages 12 and older to take advantage of free COVID-19 vaccinations that will be administered at its 26 West Street Visitors Center on Sunday, June 6, from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. A joint effort of VAAAC, the Anne Arundel County Department of Health, First Sunday Arts Festivals, and the Inner West Street Association, the first-ever downtown Annapolis walk-in vaccination event is designed to make it easy for busy people to get the shot.

VAAAC Executive Director Kristen Pironis says her organization is delighted to play a role in the countywide effort to help provide individuals with easy access to the COVID-19 vaccination. “The more people who get vaccinated, the more comfortable residents and visitors will feel exploring Annapolis and Anne Arundel County. The more people feel they can safely get out and about, the more quickly Anne Arundel County’s hospitality and tourism industry will recover. VAAAC wants to do what it can to help ensure the health and safety of all. The central location of our Visitors Center makes it a logical location for the walk-in event,” says Pironis.

Inner West Street Executive Director Erik Evans says it’s no coincidence the vaccination event will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. during the First Sunday Arts Festival. “The festival attracts thousands of people who come to the first block of West Street each month to peruse the work of local artists, enjoy al fresco dining, and visit the shops and galleries. The June First Sunday Arts Festival offers an added bonus – the opportunity for busy people to get vaccinated on the spot,” says Evans.

Anne Arundel County Department of Health Deputy Health Officer Tonii Gedin says the department is pleased to be teaming up with VAAAC and the Inner West Street Association to make COVID-19 vaccinations available. “Our goal is to keep everyone healthy and safe. When we are able to bring the vaccine to people where they are, we help to boost the vaccination count and ensure more widespread protection against COVID-19.”

Unvaccinated individuals ages 12 and older are invited to stop by the 26 West Street Visitor Center on Sunday, June 6, between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to get their shot. No appointment is necessary. Area residents, as well as visitors, are welcome.

