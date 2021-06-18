THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Gaelic Storm, Paula Poundstone, Five For Fighting, The Fabulous Thunderbirds–Rams Head On Stage Is Back in Action!

| June 18, 2021, 10:07 AM

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Black Sabbitch: The All Female Black Sabbath

Friday, July 23

8pm | $25

PUSHPlay feat. D.Floyd

Thursday, July 29

8pm | $20 Advance, $22 DOS

Dance Floor

The Fabulous Thunderbirds 

Monday, August 2

8pm | $47.50

Julian Lage Trio feat. Dave King & Jorge Roeder

Saturday, August 14

1pm | $23.50

All Ages Matinee

Mike Love 

Friday, August 20

8pm | $22

Cracker 

Saturday, September 18

1pm | $35

All Ages Matinee

Five For Fighting With String Quartet 

Monday, September 27

8pm | $39.50

Luna 

Friday, November 19

8pm | $42.50

Tommy Emmanuel

Monday, December 13

7:30pm | $45

Paula Poundstone

Saturday, December 18

6pm & 9pm | $56

Gaelic Storm 

Tuesday & Wednesday, February 8 & 9

8pm | $40

Liquified Creative Annapolis

UPCOMING SHOWS:

06/18 & 19 Richard Thompson

06/20 The Nielsen Trust feat. Rick Nielsen w. Nick Perri & The Underground Thieves (matinee)

06/20 Dan Tyminski

06/23 Erin McKeown & Natalia Zukerman

06/24 Sister Hazel

06/25 Slim Man

06/26 Scythian

06/27 Marcus Johnson

06/29 Cordovas & Great Peacock

06/30 & 07/01 Jonathan Coulton w. Paul & Storm

07/02 WYLDER

07/03 Lotus Land: American RUSH Tribute

07/08 Donavan Frankenreiter

07/09 Dustbowl Revival

07/10 Drag Brunch

07/10 The Bob Band Performing the Music of Bob Dylan

07/11 Live At The Fillmore: The Definitive Tribute to the Original Allman Brothers Band

07/13 Crystal Bowersox

07/15 & 16 Maggie Rose

07/17 Amy Speace w. Laura Tsaggaris

07/17 Steve Earle & The Dukes

07/18 Ben DeHan

07/20 Darrell Scott

07/23 Black Sabbitch: The All Female Black Sabbath

07/24 High Voltage: The Nation’s Premier AC/DC Tribute Band

07/25 In Gratitude: A Tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire

07/26 Hawktail

07/27 Bob Sima w. Shannon Plummer

07/28 John R. Miller

07/29 PUSHPlay feat. D. Floyd

07/30 Suede

07/31 Masters of Telecaster with Jim Weider, GE Smith & Dave Chappell

 

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Rehab2Perform

Category: Businesses, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«