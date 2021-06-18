Gaelic Storm, Paula Poundstone, Five For Fighting, The Fabulous Thunderbirds–Rams Head On Stage Is Back in Action!
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Black Sabbitch: The All Female Black Sabbath
Friday, July 23
8pm | $25
PUSHPlay feat. D.Floyd
Thursday, July 29
8pm | $20 Advance, $22 DOS
Dance Floor
The Fabulous Thunderbirds
Monday, August 2
8pm | $47.50
Julian Lage Trio feat. Dave King & Jorge Roeder
Saturday, August 14
1pm | $23.50
All Ages Matinee
Mike Love
Friday, August 20
8pm | $22
Cracker
Saturday, September 18
1pm | $35
All Ages Matinee
Five For Fighting With String Quartet
Monday, September 27
8pm | $39.50
Luna
Friday, November 19
8pm | $42.50
Tommy Emmanuel
Monday, December 13
7:30pm | $45
Paula Poundstone
Saturday, December 18
6pm & 9pm | $56
Gaelic Storm
Tuesday & Wednesday, February 8 & 9
8pm | $40
UPCOMING SHOWS:
06/18 & 19 Richard Thompson
06/20 The Nielsen Trust feat. Rick Nielsen w. Nick Perri & The Underground Thieves (matinee)
06/20 Dan Tyminski
06/23 Erin McKeown & Natalia Zukerman
06/24 Sister Hazel
06/25 Slim Man
06/26 Scythian
06/27 Marcus Johnson
06/29 Cordovas & Great Peacock
06/30 & 07/01 Jonathan Coulton w. Paul & Storm
07/02 WYLDER
07/03 Lotus Land: American RUSH Tribute
07/08 Donavan Frankenreiter
07/09 Dustbowl Revival
07/10 Drag Brunch
07/10 The Bob Band Performing the Music of Bob Dylan
07/11 Live At The Fillmore: The Definitive Tribute to the Original Allman Brothers Band
07/13 Crystal Bowersox
07/15 & 16 Maggie Rose
07/17 Amy Speace w. Laura Tsaggaris
07/17 Steve Earle & The Dukes
07/18 Ben DeHan
07/20 Darrell Scott
07/23 Black Sabbitch: The All Female Black Sabbath
07/24 High Voltage: The Nation’s Premier AC/DC Tribute Band
07/25 In Gratitude: A Tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire
07/26 Hawktail
07/27 Bob Sima w. Shannon Plummer
07/28 John R. Miller
07/29 PUSHPlay feat. D. Floyd
07/30 Suede
07/31 Masters of Telecaster with Jim Weider, GE Smith & Dave Chappell
For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
