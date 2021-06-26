THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Puddles Pity Party Coming to Rams Head On Stage!

| June 26, 2021, 01:42 PM

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Tuba Skinny 

Wednesday, August 18

8pm | $22.50

Tenille Townes 

Saturday, August 28

1pm | $25

All Ages Matinee

Elektric Voodoo 

Sunday, August 29

8pm | $20 advance/$22 DOS

Comedian Noel Casler 

Thursday, September 16

8pm | $20

Sarah Jarosz 

Thursday, September 30

8pm | $45

Lori McKenna: The Two Birds Tour

  1. Mark Erelli

Friday, October 8

8pm | $35

The New Power Generation (Prince’s backing band)

Saturday, October 23

8pm | $59.50

(stage extensions)

The Linda Ronstadt Experience 

Sunday, October 24

7:30pm | $25

Morgan James: A Very Memphis Magnetic Christmas Tour

Monday, December 6

8pm | $27.50

*VIP Packages Available

On Sale Friday, June  25 @ 12pm

Puddles Pity Party 

Tuesday, December 21

8pm | $49.50

*VIP Packages Available

UPCOMING SHOWS:

06/26 Scythian

06/27 Marcus Johnson

06/29 Cordovas & Great Peacock

06/30 & 07/01 Jonathan Coulton w. Paul & Storm

07/02 WYLDER

07/03 Lotus Land: American RUSH Tribute

07/08 Donavan Frankenreiter

07/09 Dustbowl Revival

07/10 Drag Brunch

07/10 The Bob Band Performing the Music of Bob Dylan

07/11 Live At The Fillmore: The Definitive Tribute to the Original Allman Brothers Band

07/13 Crystal Bowersox w. Kaylee Federmann

07/15 & 16 Maggie Rose w. Them Vibes, Dylan Hartigan

07/17 Amy Speace w. Laura Tsaggaris

07/17 Steve Earle & The Dukes

07/18 Ben DeHan

07/20 Darrell Scott

07/23 Black Sabbitch: The All Female Black Sabbath

07/24 High Voltage: The Nation’s Premier AC/DC Tribute Band

07/25 In Gratitude: A Tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire

07/26 Hawktail

07/27 Bob Sima w. Shannon Plummer

07/28 John R. Miller

07/29 PUSHPlay feat. D. Floyd

07/30 Suede

07/31 Masters of Telecaster with Jim Weider, GE Smith & Dave Chappell

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

«