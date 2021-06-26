Puddles Pity Party Coming to Rams Head On Stage!
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Tuba Skinny
Wednesday, August 18
8pm | $22.50
Tenille Townes
Saturday, August 28
1pm | $25
All Ages Matinee
Elektric Voodoo
Sunday, August 29
8pm | $20 advance/$22 DOS
Comedian Noel Casler
Thursday, September 16
8pm | $20
Sarah Jarosz
Thursday, September 30
8pm | $45
Lori McKenna: The Two Birds Tour
- Mark Erelli
Friday, October 8
8pm | $35
The New Power Generation (Prince’s backing band)
Saturday, October 23
8pm | $59.50
(stage extensions)
The Linda Ronstadt Experience
Sunday, October 24
7:30pm | $25
Morgan James: A Very Memphis Magnetic Christmas Tour
Monday, December 6
8pm | $27.50
*VIP Packages Available
On Sale Friday, June 25 @ 12pm
Puddles Pity Party
Tuesday, December 21
8pm | $49.50
*VIP Packages Available
UPCOMING SHOWS:
06/26 Scythian
06/27 Marcus Johnson
06/29 Cordovas & Great Peacock
06/30 & 07/01 Jonathan Coulton w. Paul & Storm
07/02 WYLDER
07/03 Lotus Land: American RUSH Tribute
07/08 Donavan Frankenreiter
07/09 Dustbowl Revival
07/10 Drag Brunch
07/10 The Bob Band Performing the Music of Bob Dylan
07/11 Live At The Fillmore: The Definitive Tribute to the Original Allman Brothers Band
07/13 Crystal Bowersox w. Kaylee Federmann
07/15 & 16 Maggie Rose w. Them Vibes, Dylan Hartigan
07/17 Amy Speace w. Laura Tsaggaris
07/17 Steve Earle & The Dukes
07/18 Ben DeHan
07/20 Darrell Scott
07/23 Black Sabbitch: The All Female Black Sabbath
07/24 High Voltage: The Nation’s Premier AC/DC Tribute Band
07/25 In Gratitude: A Tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire
07/26 Hawktail
07/27 Bob Sima w. Shannon Plummer
07/28 John R. Miller
07/29 PUSHPlay feat. D. Floyd
07/30 Suede
07/31 Masters of Telecaster with Jim Weider, GE Smith & Dave Chappell
For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
