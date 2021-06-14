Former Anne Arundel County Police Officer Sentenced Stealing from Deceased Victim

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced that former Anne Arundel County police officer Jacob Miskill, 27, of Linthicum Heights pled guilty to one count of felony theft and one count of misconduct in office.

Miskill was sentenced to 15 years, 10 years for felony theft and five years consecutive for misconduct in office, suspend all but 18 months of active incarceration at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center. He’s also required to pay $2000 in restitution and serve five years of probation.

“It’s truly unsettling that Miskill used his access to the deceased victim’s home to steal property. It was an abuse of power for which he is held accountable,” said State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess. “This sentence is a clear reminder that no one is above the law.”

Assistant State’s Attorney Larry Caporale prosecuted this case on behalf of the citizens of Anne Arundel County.

On April 27, 2020, Anne Arundel County Police Officer Jacob Miskill and his partner responded to the 1600 block of Wall Drive in Pasadena for a reported cardiac incident. Upon arrival, police officers spoke with a witness who stated that he discovered the body of Roger Lee Neal, who was later pronounced deceased on the scene. During the investigation, Miskill and his partner were unable to locate the victim’s closest living relative.

The following day, on April 28, 2020, the witness stated that he was contacted by Miskill who wanted to retrieve firearms located in the residence for safe keeping. The witness stated that the deceased victim’s residence had numerous firearms inside and they were scattered throughout the house. The witness believed that Miskill was returning to the residence to submit the property to the Anne Arundel County Police Department and assisted in helping Miskill load the firearms into his marked patrol SUV. Miskill was in uniform at the time. The witness stated he did not receive a property sheet documenting the firearms taken.

On July 30 2020, Anne Arundel County Police Department personnel was contacted by the attorney of the deceased victim’s sister who said she spoke with Miskill and met with him and during that time he returned one gun. She noted that other guns were missing from Mr. Neal’s home as well as jewelry and cash.

Investigators retrieved a total of 19 firearms from Miskill’s residence which included handguns and rifles. The investigation also revealed that prior to Mr. Neal’s death, the witness observed cash, a Rolex watch, a bracelet and assorted jewelry inside a safe located in the residence. Upon returning to the residence with Mr. Neal’s sister, they discovered the safes empty. The witness believed Miskill returned to Mr. Neal’s residence to steal the items on his own. All the victim’s jewelry and guns were ultimately returned or located.

The Honorable Mark Crooks presided over the case.

