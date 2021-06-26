Baysox Drop Another One to Fisher Cats in 10-8 Loss, The Club’s Seventh in a Row

Despite a valiant comeback effort from the Baysox, a ten-run deficit was too much to overcome as the Fisher Cats held on to win 10-8. Bowie scored eight unanswered runs after falling behind 10-0 but fell short in the end.

In the first five innings, New Hampshire hit four home runs. Jordan Groshans was responsible for two of them, including a grand slam in the third. He also hit a two-run homer to left in the fifth. LJ Talley and Otto Lopez each hit solo homers for the Cats.

The Baysox scored five runs in the sixth inning highlighted by a three-run shot by Kyle Stowers to left-center. Patrick Dorrian also hit a two-run shot to center. Bowie tried to rally in the ninth with RBI singles from Adley Rutschman and Robert Neustrom. The Baysox loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth but stranded them to end the game.

Four Bowie batters recorded multi-hit games. Robert Neustrom led the Baysox with a 3-for-4 night and picked up an RBI in the ninth. Toby Welk went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a solo home run in the fifth. Bowie combined for 13 hits while New Hampshire finished with seven.

Mike Baumann started on the mound for the Baysox and threw 2.1 innings while allowing three hits, six earned runs, and three walks with three strikeouts. Luis Perez, Felix Bautista (who made his Double-A debut), Tim Naughton, Steven Klimek, and Tyler Erwin pitched out of the bullpen.

Naughton went two innings and did not allow a hit or run. He walked one batter and struck out three.

Bowie extended their losing streak to seven games and are now 27-17. They are tied with Erie for first place in the Double-A Northeast League’s Southwest Division. The Baysox will try to win their first game since last Thursday tonight at 6:35 in game five of the six-game series with the Cats.

Right-hander Grayson Rodriguez (2-0, 2.29 ERA) will start for Bowie against right-hander Simeon Woods Richardson (2-0, 2.70 ERA) for New Hampshire.

