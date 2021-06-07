Final Home Run Dooms Bowie Baysox in Second Loss in a Row to Yard Goats

Hartford came back from two separate seven-run deficits to best Bowie 13-11 with a two-run, two-out walk-off home run from Javier Guevara on Sunday afternoon. The home run was the second of the day for Guevara and the ninth hit by the two clubs combined on a wild day for offensive productivity.

Bowie got out to a huge lead out of the gate. The Baysox sent 11 men to the plate scoring seven runs on eight hits in the opening inning. It was highlighted by a two-run Joey Ortiz home run. In the second inning, Johnny Rizer’s first Double-A home run pushed Bowie’s lead back to seven at 9-2.

But Hartford would not go away. They took advantage of a critical fielding error in the third inning to score three unearned runs in a five-run rally to make it 9-7.

Bowie would use solo home runs from Adley Rutschman (8) and Chris Hudgins (4) to push the lead to 11-7. But the day of long balls was not done.

Hartford tied the game hitting two, two-run home runs in consecutive innings. First was Guevara in the fifth inning, followed by Sean Bouchard in the sixth. That set the table for Guevara’s dramatic blast in the ninth.

The first place Baysox (21-7) will stay on the road heading to Binghamton, NY to start a six-game series with the Rumble Ponies Tuesday, June 8th. The first pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. with coverage beginning 20 minutes earlier on the Baysox Baseball Network.

