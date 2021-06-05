Fatal Severna Park Crash Claims Life of Crofton Man

On June 5, 2021 at approximately 4:00 am, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard in the area of Alameda Avenue in Severna Park for a crash involving a vehicle into a fence.

A Honda Civic operated by Dane Milleker, 21, of Davis, WV, was traveling south on Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard in the area of Alameda Avenue. The Honda crossed the center line and went off the left side of the roadway. The Honda went through a fence at 783 Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard and struck a parked vehicle in the driveway, then came to rest in the front yard. The force of the impact pushed the parked vehicle into the dwelling causing damage to the foundation. Two other vehicles which were parked on the property were damaged by debris.

Mileker was transported by the Anne Arundel Fire Department to University of Maryland, R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore with serious injuries. The passenger of the Honda, identified as Noah Blonder, 21, of Crofton, was pronounced dead on the scene by Anne Arundel County Fire Department personnel. The body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Baltimore for an autopsy. The parked vehicles were unoccupied.

Preliminarily, the primary cause of the collision appears to be excessive speed and failing to drive within a single lane. Alcohol might be a contributing factor in this collision as well. The collision is currently under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section of the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

