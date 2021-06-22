THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Early Morning Fire Damages Home in Severna Park’s Chartwell Neighborhood

| June 22, 2021, 09:49 AM

Investigators from the Anne Arundel County Fire Department are looking into the cause of a fire early this morning that damaged a single-family home in the Chartwell community in Severna Park.

Just after 7:00 am on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, firefighters responded to a 911 call from a neighbor reporting smoke coming from a home in the 200 block of Saint Andrews Road. First arriving firefighters arrived to find a residential two-story single-family dwelling with smoke coming from the windows and garage area.

Liquified Creative Annapolis

They located and extinguished a fire in the basement utility room, which extended to the upper floors and the attic through the ductwork and into void spaces.

Photos: AACoFD

45 personnel responded and crews were assisted by the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) Fire & Rescue Department. There were no injuries reported and there is no estimate on the damage.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by members of the Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit.

Rehab2Perform

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»