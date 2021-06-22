Early Morning Fire Damages Home in Severna Park’s Chartwell Neighborhood

Investigators from the Anne Arundel County Fire Department are looking into the cause of a fire early this morning that damaged a single-family home in the Chartwell community in Severna Park.

Just after 7:00 am on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, firefighters responded to a 911 call from a neighbor reporting smoke coming from a home in the 200 block of Saint Andrews Road. First arriving firefighters arrived to find a residential two-story single-family dwelling with smoke coming from the windows and garage area.

They located and extinguished a fire in the basement utility room, which extended to the upper floors and the attic through the ductwork and into void spaces.

Photos: AACoFD

45 personnel responded and crews were assisted by the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) Fire & Rescue Department. There were no injuries reported and there is no estimate on the damage.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by members of the Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit.

