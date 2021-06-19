Ducks Hit a 3-Run Homer in the 12th to Best the Bowie Baysox 5-1

The Baysox fought hard for 12 innings, but a three-run homer by Akron’s Josh Rolette in the top of the 12th was the difference in a 5-1 Ducks victory.

Bowie only scored one run, coming in the third when Yusniel Diaz hit an RBI double to left. Akron tied the game in the sixth with an RBI single from Oscar Gonzalez. In the ninth, the Ducks had two on and two out but a flyball gave the Baysox a chance at a walkoff.

Bowie struck out twice in the ninth to send the game to extras. The Baysox had a chance in the 11th with two on after Adley Rutschman was intentionally walked, but they failed to capitalize.

Gray Fenter started for Bowie and went five innings, allowing one hit and two walks with no runs. He also struck out three batters. Steven Klimek gave up three hits in the sixth that allowed Akron to tie the game.

Tyler Erwin, Diogenes Almengo, Tyler Joyner, and Luis Perez also pitched out of the bullpen. Joyner worked two scoreless innings before allowing the winning runs in the 12th inning. Francisco Perez pitched four scoreless innings in relief to pickup the victory for Akron.

On offense, Rutschman was the only Baysox batter with multiple hits. He went 2-for-4 and was walked once. Johnny Rizer, Diaz, Patrick Dorrian, and Robert Turchin each recorded a hit.

Despite the loss, Bowie maintains the best record in the Double A Northeast League at 27-11. The Baysox will try to regain the series lead in game five of the six-game series with Akron tomorrow night at 6:35. Right-hander Mike Baumann (0-1, 7.84 ERA) will start on the mound for Bowie against right-hander Alex Royalty (1-2, 3.62 ERA).

Order your Baysox tickets online or call 301-464-4865 to purchase over the phone. The 2021 season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union.

