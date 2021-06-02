Dr. Georges Benjamin to Deliver Keynote at Virtual Gun Violence Awareness Seminar

Georges C. Benjamin, M.D., executive director of the American Public Health Association, will be the keynote speaker for the opening webinar of the Anne Arundel County Gun Violence Intervention Team’s (GVIT) seminar series. The free series is being held on June 3 and June 4 in observance of Wear Orange and National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

Dr. Benjamin will deliver the keynote address during the “Understanding Gun Violence in Our Community” webinar which will be held on Thursday, June 3 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. He will join Anne Arundel County and City of Annapolis leaders, health policy and behavioral science experts, and GVIT members in a discussion about research, priorities, and progress on reducing gun violence locally.

The APHA is the nation’s oldest and largest organization of public health professionals. Since 2002, Dr. Benjamin has been responsible for leading the organization’s efforts to make America the healthiest nation. The APHA, an advocate for violence prevention policies, endorses a comprehensive public health approach to address the growing crisis of gun violence.

Dr. Benjamin has stated, “We need to work together to better understand the culture of violence in our nation, identify commonsense solutions and not allow hate to divide us at the very time we need everyone’s help in ending these dual public health crises — violence and the pandemic.”

For more information about the seminar and registration, go to https://aahealth.org/6-3-21-6-4-21-national-gun-violence-day-seminars/. For more information about GVIT, email [email protected]

