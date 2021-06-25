THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
County Executive Pittman Appoints Edgewater Resident as Chief Personnel Officer

| June 25, 2021, 04:54 PM

Anne Budowski, Anne Arundel County Chief Personnel Officer

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced the appointment of Anne M. Budowski as the County’s new Chief Personnel Officer. Budowski’s appointment became effective on June 21, 2021.

“Anne Budwoski has done outstanding work for both the county and the state,” County Executive Steuart Pittman said. “She is the leader we need right now to ensure that our county maintains its reputation as a great place to work.”

Budowski has worked in state and local government for nearly thirty years. She joined Anne Arundel County in the Office of Personnel in February 2016, serving as the Assistant Personnel Officer for Pension and Health Benefits, and served as Acting Personnel Officer since November 2020.

Prior to coming to Anne Arundel County, Budowski served as Deputy Retirement Administrator for the State Retirement Agency, and served in various management positions at the highest level of State government, including the Maryland Higher Education Commission and the Governor’s Office. Anne began her public service career in Prince George’s County.

Anne resides in Edgewater with her husband and three children.

