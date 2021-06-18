County Adds Another Vendor to Address Delays in Curbside Collection of Yard Waste, Changes Up Schedule

The Anne Arundel County Department of Public Works has hired an additional curbside collection provider to address curbside collection delays in portions of Glen Burnie, Pasadena, Severna Park, Gambrills, Odenton, Laurel, and Maryland City. The delays are mostly yard waste-related and are associated with the labor shortage problems of the current contractor.

To implement the plan, the yard waste collection day for customers in these areas will be changed. Beginning the week of June 21, 2021, the weekly collection of yard waste will occur on Wednesdays. This change will remain in effect until further notice. There are no plans to change the collection day for trash or recyclables.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB