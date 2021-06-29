THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Councilman Nathan Volke Explores Running for County Executive

| June 29, 2021, 09:56 AM

Republican County Councilman Nathan Volke (District 3) announced the formation of an Exploratory Committee for County Executive today.

Volke’s Committee is chaired by Faith Loudon, a longtime Republican leader and former Congressional candidate. Loudon said “Councilman Volke has been the most effective and most conservative leader on the County Council during his tenure. He’s not a career politician and he’s proven he gets things done without compromising on his principles. He will always put Anne Arundel County first.”

Councilman Volke stated, “I am excited to announce my exploratory committee for County Executive as I believe we are at a pivotal crossroads for the heart and soul of Anne Arundel County. So many people have voiced their concerns over the current direction of our county. We need a leader that will fight to reduce the tax burden while providing quality and efficient county services and making our communities safer. That’s why I am considering running for County Executive.”

Volke’s cites the following successes on the Council:

  • leading the opposition to the County Executive’s unjustified shutdowns,
  • brokering the compromise legislation that finally ended the State of Emergency,
  • creating greater transparency and accountability in county finances,
  • passing common-sense regulations to prevent litter and pollution, and
  • increasing requirements for new development.

A lifelong Anne Arundel County resident, Volke graduated from the University of Baltimore School of Law.  Volke served as the Chair of the Anne Arundel County Republican Party from 2013-2016 helping to elect Governor Larry Hogan in 2014 and President Trump in 2016.

If Volke ultimately runs, this will create a four-way primary race for County Executive with Former Delegate Herb McMillan, Councilwoman Jessica Haire, and businessman Chris Jahn already registered to run. To date, there is no democratic opponent to County Executive Pittman.

