Celebree School Opens in Glen Burnie Easing Pre-School Crunch

Celebree School, a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool and before and aftercare, has opened its first franchise location in Glen Burnie (6934 Aviation Boulevard, Glen Burnie, MD 21061)!

With a mission to Grow People Big and Small™, Celebree School believes success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection. Each school employs a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children and follows applicable state guidelines.

This Celebree location joins others in Anne Arundel County in Crofton, Annapolis, Severna Park, and Pasadena.

