CBD Buds: Answer to Everything you are looking for in CBD

The Health Benefits of CBD are known to everyone at this point. It has been the “it” thing in the market for some time now, and its benefits are not foreign to people anymore. One of the ways people like to consume it is as CBD buds.

Moreover, there is a reason behind consuming CBD through buds. CBD buds are more potent, pure, and abundant in phytocannabinoids than other CBD products available in the market.

What are CBD Buds?

The flowers of the female hemp plant are called CBD buds. Also known as Hemp flowers, these contain very high cannabidiol and a low amount of THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol).

These flowers can be grown both outside and inside; however, CBD buds grown inside are usually good in quality and potency.

They usually take around three and a half months to blossom into a flower. This plant contains over 100 phytocannabinoids like THC, CBG, CBD, CBC, CBN, etc., and has medicinal attributes.

Though hemp and cannabis are of the same species, they are not identical. Do not confuse hemp buds/flowers with cannabis buds even though they smell and look the same because they contain the same compounds, terpenes, and flavonoids. There is one difference that changes everything is different levels of THC.

Cannabis buds (Marijuana) contain high amounts of THC and low CBD. THC is a psychoactive compound and is known for making you high. Though hemp flowers also contain THC, it is present in such a small amount that it does not have mind-altering properties like cannabis buds.

Hemp has been used for thousands of years and is known for its industrial purposes like insulation, biofuel, paper, textiles, etc.

3 Main ways to consume CBD buds are-

Vaping

Smoking

And Cooking

● Vaping

Vaping is quite an effective and quick way to consume CBD buds for relieving pain as it absorbs through the bloodstream and quickly reaches the brain. It is a good choice for people who do not like to smoke and is also a better alternative for people who do not want to have the side effects of putting smoke in the lungs. Because after all smoke is smoke which at the end of the day is terrible for our health. People use vape pens or vaporizers for vaping as an alternative.

● Smoking

Great for people who like to smoke but want to stay away from smoking (Tobacco) or quit smoking. Studies have suggested that the process of smoking CBD buds helped them in quitting tobacco.

If you want quick results, you can choose between vaping or smoking CBD buds. You can also control the dose.

● In food

When you add these buds to your food, it enters the bloodstream through your stomach and takes up to two hours for the effects to show. However, results of this also last longer compared to vaping or smoking.

You can get the desired results after cooking them as the compounds only get activated when heated. Eating raw hemp buds will not give you any benefits, do not expect any relief or benefits after consuming them raw. Cook them before you eat them.

Benefits of CBD Buds

1. Health benefits

There are several health benefits of CBD buds. Some of them include:

Can help with depression

CBD is known for its fast-acting antidepressant properties.

Anti-stress properties

If you are suffering from chronic stress or want to destress at the end of a hectic day, try vaping or smoking CBD buds for immediate effects.

Anti-inflammatory

According to a 2009 study, CBD can help in reducing inflammation caused by injury. It helps with both acute and chronic inflammation.

Pain Relief

CBD is a highly effective pain medication, be it chronic pain, muscle sprain, arthritis pain. People are leaving other pain medications behind that are addictive and shifting towards CBD.

Acne

CBD helps control the production of sebum. Overproduction of sebum causes too much oil on the skin and leads to acne. CBD further calms down and also reduces inflammation caused by acne.

Sleep

Having trouble sleeping at night, try CBD buds. It could be in the form of vaping, smoking, or adding it to food depending on how quickly you want the effects.

2. Affordable

No doubt CBD is costly unless you are compromising the quality of the product. If you are getting it at questionable prices, you should be questioning the company because CBD has high manufacturing costs. However, CBD Buds are way cheaper than other CBD products like CBD oils, creams, tinctures, gummies. You can also buy them in bulk at reduced prices as they are available in dry weight.

3. No high

People think smoking CBD buds are similar to smoking Hemp flowers. But, their effects vary. Marijuana is known for containing high THC, the main culprit that makes you high. In contrast, CBD buds are high on CBD and have insignificant amounts of THC. Therefore, it gives you all the medicinal benefits without worrying about the psychotropic effects of THC. 0.3% of THC is not enough to make you intoxicated and feel anxious and paranoid. Further, this low THC combined with other cannabinoids gives entourage effects.

4. Legal

Hemp-derived CBD and THC are legal in many states, unlike marijuana. You can smoke hemp flowers in all of the States of America. According to the 2018 hemp bill to grow and trade hemp-based products.

5. Entourage effect

Studies have shown that CBD shows better effects when used as a whole plant (with other terpenes, cannabinoids, and some THC) rather than using each component separately.

Hemp contains terpenes which give it flavor and also different psychological effects whereas flavonoids are said to enhance the efficacy of CBD. Other cannabinoids like CBG and CBN have a distinct physiological effect on the body. You can also experience this entourage effect with full-spectrum CBDs but they are much more expensive than CBD buds.

CBD buds have nearly all of the benefits of CBDs and much more. Since it comes in raw form with no chemical processing, its potency, taste, and health benefits are unmatched by any other such product. It has all the other cannabinoids, terpenes, and the good stuff. If you want all the health benefits of CBD, try CBD buds.

