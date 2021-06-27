THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Captain Lee Cook Joins Maryland Sales Team of Pocket Yacht Company

| June 27, 2021, 04:30 PM

Capt. Lee Cook

Capt. Lee Cook

Pocket Yacht Company welcomes Captain Lee Cook to their Maryland Sales Team, serving customers throughout the Mid-Atlantic. “We are confident that Captain Lee will raise the bar for our sales team in Maryland,” says Mark Schulstad, Owner of Pocket Yacht Company. “With his extensive experience on the water and charismatic personality, we know customers will enjoy working with him.”

Rehab2Perform

Lee was born and raised on Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay, learning to drive a boat before he could drive a car.  After a decade of working in the National Security and Defense Industry and dabbling in the national political arena, he has returned to his marine roots. He is a USCG Licensed Captain and provides training for new and seasoned boat owners.  A Division I Collegiate Lacrosse Defensemen, Lee attended St. Mary’s Catholic School in Annapolis and went on to graduate from the Virginia Military Institute.

Lee brings a lifetime of working on and around pleasure and commercial boats from the engine room to the pilothouse.  Lee provides personalized service with integrity and forethought. He resides on Maryland’s Eastern Shore with his wife and two children and his beloved English Lab, Marshall.  An avid boater and weekend Chef, Lee spends as much time as he can in Florida, his second home. To contact Lee directly please email him at [email protected].

Liquified Creative Annapolis

Category: Boating, Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»