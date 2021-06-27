Captain Lee Cook Joins Maryland Sales Team of Pocket Yacht Company

Pocket Yacht Company welcomes Captain Lee Cook to their Maryland Sales Team, serving customers throughout the Mid-Atlantic. “We are confident that Captain Lee will raise the bar for our sales team in Maryland,” says Mark Schulstad, Owner of Pocket Yacht Company. “With his extensive experience on the water and charismatic personality, we know customers will enjoy working with him.”

Lee was born and raised on Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay, learning to drive a boat before he could drive a car. After a decade of working in the National Security and Defense Industry and dabbling in the national political arena, he has returned to his marine roots. He is a USCG Licensed Captain and provides training for new and seasoned boat owners. A Division I Collegiate Lacrosse Defensemen, Lee attended St. Mary’s Catholic School in Annapolis and went on to graduate from the Virginia Military Institute.

Lee brings a lifetime of working on and around pleasure and commercial boats from the engine room to the pilothouse. Lee provides personalized service with integrity and forethought. He resides on Maryland’s Eastern Shore with his wife and two children and his beloved English Lab, Marshall. An avid boater and weekend Chef, Lee spends as much time as he can in Florida, his second home. To contact Lee directly please email him at [email protected].

