BWI Is Rebounding From COVID With Record Numbers

The rebound in passenger traffic continues at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport as they just wrapped up another in a series of busy weekends.

Friday, June 11, represented a new busiest day for departing passenger traffic at BWI Marshall Airport since the start of the pandemic. For Friday, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screened 26,711 departing passengers at BWI Marshall. And Sunday, June 13 marked the second busiest day for departing passengers since March 2020. The TSA screened 25,802 outbound BWI Marshall passengers yesterday.

Coming off a busy weekend at BWI Marshall Airport! Passenger traffic on Friday reached a pandemic-era high! @TSA screened 26,711 passengers on Friday, nearly four times the number of screenings on the same day in 2020. #SceneAtBWI #MDOTscenes #Open4BizMD pic.twitter.com/WZKCazczpf — BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) June 14, 2021

It was the busiest three-day stretch (Friday-Sunday) of the pandemic era, with 73,002 departing passengers. BWI Marshall remains the busiest airport in the Washington region.

As the peak summer travel season gets underway in the coming weeks, passenger traffic is expected to rise. Demand for travel is strong, as more Americans become vaccinated.

Healthy and safe travel remains the focus for BWI Marshall Airport and its partners. Federal regulations continue to require face coverings or masks in U.S. airports and on commercial flights.

About 80 percent of airport food and retail concessions are open to serve passengers. The airport’s two Long Term parking lots recently reopened.

Category: Local News, NEWS