Brendan Sailing Set to Sail on the Schooner Woodwind

Brendan Sailing campers will again discover the thrill of sailing on a traditional schooner. This special afternoon on the Woodwind will be on Tuesday, July 15th and available to the participants in Session Two for the Annapolis location and the St Mary’s College of Maryland program. “We are excited to have our campers back on the Woodwind, each one getting a chance to take the helm. It is an amazing boost to their self-esteem,” said Charlie Arms, Executive Director of Brendan Sailing.

Spots are still available in Session Two in Annapolis, July 5—16th, as well as a one-week option is available July 5-9, or July 12-16; as well as July 22-30 at St Mary’s College of Maryland. Brendan Sailing is committed to making a difference and will never turn a child away based on their ability to pay. Scholarship applications are available on our website.

Brendan Sailing will be conducting programs this summer at their beach-based Annapolis location as well as St Mary’s College of Maryland. Programs are open to youth 11-18 with Learning Differences. Both programs are led by US Sailing certified instructors who work with each student to discover their individual learning style. The Brendan Sailing curriculum covers an introduction to the sport of sailing including parts of the boat, maneuvers, navigation, and Rules of the Road that follow the National On-Water Standards. Our instructors use a hands-on approach to teach sailing and seamanship with an emphasis on building confidence and mastering basic skills. For more information and to register: www.brendansailing.org/programs.html

The Brendan Corporation, the parent organization of Brendan Sailing, founded in 1985, is dedicated to building pathways for self-confidence and personal growth in children with Learning Differences through individually tailored experiential instruction in sailing. For more information, please visit www.brendansailing.org. Brendan Sailing is currently still accepting applications for its summer programs.

Schooner Woodwind operates two beautiful, wooden, 74-foot schooners, Woodwind and Woodwind II out of Annapolis, Maryland. Offering public and private cruises for individuals, groups, and students. Team building and specialty-themed cruises available. The Woodwind Schooners sail daily from the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel April through October.

