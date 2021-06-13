Bowie Baysox Win 10-0, Tossing Fifth Shutout of Season

In the final game of their twelve-game road trip, the Bowie Baysox used three home runs and the best start of the year from Mike Baumann to sprint past the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and win 10-0.

Adley Rutschman wasted no time putting the Baysox in front, hitting his 10th home run two batters in to drive in Terrin Vavra. Patrick Dorrian hit a two-run triple in the third, his first triple of the season. In the fourth, Chris Hudgins blasted his fifth home run of 2021 to push the Bowie lead to 6-0.

One inning later in the fifth, Doran Turchin hit his third home run in the last two days. The Baysox plated one more in the sixth and two in the seventh. Seven of the nine Bowie starters scored a run, led by Vavra who scored three times.

On the mound, Baumann was locked in. He threw four innings and surrendered just two hits with no walks and four strikeouts. Cameron Bishop pitched in relief and finished the final five innings of the game, giving up four hits with no walks and eight strikeouts, including three in the ninth to end the game.

Bowie closed the road trip with an 8-4 record, and improved their series record to 6-0-0.

Bowie returns home to Prince George’s Stadium on Tuesday, June 15th to take on the Akron RubberDucks. The No. 1 pitching prospect in baseball, Grayson Rodriguez, will make the start for Bowie on Tuesday.

Order your Baysox tickets online or call 301-464-4865 to purchase over the phone. The 2021 season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union.

