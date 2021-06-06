Bowie Baysox Drop One to Hartford in Extra Innings

Hartford got the last laugh in a dramatic back and forth affair as the Yard Goats scored four runs in the tenth inning to best Bowie 8-7 at Dunkin Donuts Park Saturday evening. The defeat ended Bowie’s season-best eight-game winning streak.

The ballgame was tied at 3-apiece entering the seventh inning. That’s when pinch hitter Manny Melendez homered down the right-field line to give Hartford the lead 4-3. It was Hartford’s third home run of the night.

Bowie would come back and do so with a bang. Adley Rutschman launched a long, game-tying home run to right field, his seventh of the year, to tie the game at 4. Rutschman went 3-for-5 with the home run and three runs scored in the defeat.

Hartford loaded the bases but did not score in the ninth inning and then saw the Baysox score three times in the top of the tenth. But with a given runner at second to start the inning, three consecutive Hartford hits scored two runs and put runners at first and second with no outs in a 7-6 ballgame. Taylor Snyder walked to load the bases and after a force play at the plate, Melendez ended the game grounding a ball down the right-field line to score both the tying and winning runs.

Hartford ended a six-game losing streak with the 8-7 victory. DL Hall made the start for Bowie and allowed three runs on two home runs. He struck out seven and allowed just four hits in the longest outing of his season.

The Baysox will send Gray Fenter to the hill for the 1:05 p.m. series finale Sunday, June 6th. Coverage begins 20-minutes prior on the Baysox Baseball Network.

