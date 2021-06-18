THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
BONUS PODCAST: Events Are Back. Brew Selections for the Fourth. Check Fraud. And Beer at Navy Football?

| June 18, 2021, 06:00 PM

In this month’s podcast with the beer gurus at Katcef Brothers we lay out the summer plans as things re-open across Maryland!

Cassie, Lauren, and Bill join John to talk about festivals and concerts…From the Let’s Go Fest in July to the Tides & Tunes Concerts at the Annapolis Maritime Museum to the Annapolis Fourth of July shindig, we have it all.

Along with lots of suggestions for grilling and what to drink while grilling. Want to know THE drink of the summer of 21? We have that. And perhaps a slip of the tongue, but we hear that beer will be sold in the stadium at Navy football games this year!

It was fun. As always!

Have a listen!

