Board of Education Approves $1.4 Billion Budget

The Board of Education has approved a $1.4 billion Operating Budget for Fiscal Year 2022 that contains 61.9 new positions that will continue to staff the expansion of Crofton High School and bolster resources available to address social and emotional issues for students.

Of the new positions, 26.4 are allocated to Crofton High School, which will add 11th-grade students next year. Nine additional positions to reduce class sizes are included in the budget, as are 7.5 positions – 3.5 social workers, 3 school counselors and one school psychologist – are also included. There is also funding for 7.5 special education positions, five additional English Language Arts teachers, and an additional bilingual assistant.

The budget also contains more than $30 million in compensation increases for employees. Subsequent to adopting the budget, the Board ratified negotiated agreements with the bargaining units representing maintenance and operations workers (Unit III) and secretaries and assistants (Unit IV).

Unit III employees will receive a 3.04 percent cost-of-living increase and two catchup steps for eligible unit employees who missed those steps in the 2011-2012 and 2012-2013 school years.

Unit IV employees will receive a 1.38 percent cost-of-living increase, a step increase for the 2021-2022 year, and catchup steps for eligible unit employees who missed those steps in the 2011-2012 and 2012-2013 school years. Unit employees who reached the top of the pay scale and are not eligible for the catchup steps will receive one-time $850 payments.

Increases for teachers and similar employees (Unit I) and school-based administrators (Unit II) will be determined through agreements yet to be negotiated with their bargaining units.

CAPITAL BUDGET

The capital budget approved by the Board contains $168 million for design and/or construction for six major school construction projects:

Quarterfield Elementary School, construction ($23.7 million)

Hillsmere Elementary School, construction ($20.2 million)

Rippling Woods Elementary School, construction ($29.9 million)

Old Mill West HS, construction ($75.8 million)

West County Elementary School, design/construction ($13.6 million)

Old Mill Middle School South, design/construction ($4.8 million)

The budget also contains $20 million for building system renovations, $7.7 for all-day kindergarten and prekindergarten additions, and $4.6 million for athletic stadium improvements.

Both budgets take effect on July 1, 2021.

Source : AACPS

