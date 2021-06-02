Baysox Tame Yard Goats 7-2 in Hartford

The Baysox won their fifth consecutive game using a 15-hit performance over the Hartford Yard Goats on the road on Tuesday night to win 7-2. With the win, the Baysox maintain their position as the team with the best record in all of Minor League Baseball.

Cameron Bishop was the highlight through the first three innings of the ballgame. After escaping a jam in the first inning thanks to Matt Hearn getting caught stealing by Rutschman and a pair of strikeouts, the Yard Goats would only put one more ball into play for the next ten batters. Every single Hartford batter struck out at the hands of Bishop at least once.

After a quiet first three innings, the Baysox recorded three runs in the top of the 4th. J.C. Escarra led off with an infield single and would be plated after a Jaylen Ferguson double. Robert Neustrom then blasted a home run out of Dunkin’ Donuts Park. While Bishop continued racking up strikeouts, 12 in the ballgame through 5 innings including a stretch of 5 strikeouts in a row, Bowie scored a run in three consecutive innings thanks to Joey Ortiz’s first Double-A home run in the 5th inning and a Terrin Vavra RBI-single that plated Johnny Rizer in the 6th.

Cadyn Grenier tacked one on in the top of the 8th with an RBI single to left for his third hit of the night, extending the Baysox lead to 6-0. Steve Klimek shut down the Yard Goats for 1.2 innings, but Hartford finally lit up the scoreboard when Jimmy Herron crossed home on a throwing error by Grenier in an attempt to turn a double play after a grounder off the bat of Manuel Melendez.

Johnny Rizer responded, however, in the top of the 9th with an RBI single to right field for his third hit of the night, putting a hit to each field in his Double-A debut to make it 7-1. Hartford loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning in an attempt to rally, scoring once on a Manuel Melendez RBI single to right field, but Luis Perez was able to work out of the jam and end the game.

With the win, the Baysox moved to 18-5, opening up a two-game lead over the Erie SeaWolves in the Double-A Northeast Southwest Division. After the loss, Hartford finds themselves on a three-game losing streak while falling to 7-18 on the year. The Yard Goats are 12 games back of the Somerset Patriots for first place in the Northeast Division.

The second game of the series is set for a 7:05 PM first pitch from Dunkin’ Donuts Park. Grayson Rodriguez, the Orioles 2nd ranked prospect and the 21st rated prospect in all of Major League Baseball, is slated to take the mound for the Baysox to make his Double-A debut while Karl Kaufmann is scheduled to pitch for the home-standing Yard Goats.

