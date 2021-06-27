Baysox Snap Losing Streak With 10-0 Shutout of Fisher Cats

After seven games and two opponents, the Baysox losing streak came to an end Saturday night in a 10-0 shutout victory over New Hampshire.

Bowie took the lead in the second with a four-run inning and never looked back.

The second inning was highlighted by a two-run homer from Alexis Torres to dead center. The Baysox loaded the bases in the third and scored a run after drawing a walk. They added another run in the third on a groundout that scored the runner from third. Bowie added two runs in both the fifth and sixth innings to secure their first win in over a week.

Robert Neustrom and Kyle Stowers each had multi-hit games for the Baysox. Neustrom went 2-for-5 while Stowers went 2-for-4. Johnny Rizer and Torres each drove in three RBI as well. Bowie combined for nine hits and also drew nine walks.

Bowie’s pitching staff had their best performance in the last week. Grayson Rodriguez started and recorded a five-inning shutout. He only allowed one hit and one walk while striking out eight batters. Rodriguez is now 3-0 with a 1.82 ERA in five Double-A starts.

Cameron Bishop finished the game for the Baysox. He picked up his third save after pitching the final four innings and did not give up a hit. Bishop walked three batters and struck out four.

The Baysox are now 28-17 and will try to make it two in a row this afternoon at 1:35 in the series finale against the Fisher Cats.

Right-hander Ofelky Peralta (3-0, 3.91 ERA) will start for Bowie against, and New Hampshire is yet to announce their starting pitcher.

Order your Baysox tickets online or call 301-464-4865 to purchase over the phone. The 2021 season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Sports