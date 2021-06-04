Baysox Continue Their Roll With 4-0 Shutout of Yard Goats

The Baysox used a solid start from Ofelky Peralta and a four-inning relief effort from Cody Sedlock to stifle Hartford, shutting out the Yard Goats 4-0 on Thursday night. It was the third shutout win of the season for Bowie and the Baysox’s seventh consecutive win.

Peralta (2-0) went five strong innings, allowing the leadoff man to reach just once while striking out five batters in the effort. He gave way to Sedlock, who worked out of trouble in the sixth and eighth innings to register his first save of the season.

Bowie took the lead in an unusual way. Patrick Dorrian led off the fourth inning lining a ball sharply off the left-field wall. The ball caromed off the wall and bounded high in the air landing over it – in the Baysox bullpen for an apparent home run. It was ruled as a double and Baysox manager Buck Britton was ejected vehemently arguing the decision.

One pitch later the call was deemed moot, as JC Escarra singled home Dorrian in the first of two Baysox runs in the inning.

In the seventh inning, the Baysox got insurance. With one down, Terrin Vavra lifted a pitch down and in into the right-field seats for his fourth home run of the season. The two-run shot doubled Bowie’s lead to 4-0.

The Baysox have held Hartford to three runs in the first three games of the series. Cadyn Grenier’s torrid stretch continued with another three-hit night. He now has 13 hits in his last six games. Bowie is 13-1 against teams with a sub-.500 record in 2021.

The series continues Friday, June 4th at 7:05 p.m. with RHP Blaine Knight getting the start in his Double-A debut for the Baysox. Coverage begins 20-minutes prior to the first pitch on the Baysox Baseball Network.

