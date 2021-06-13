Baysox Blow 6-Run Lead, But Bounce Back to Defeat Binghamton
The Baysox bounced back after losing a six-run lead to defeat Binghamton 8-7 on Saturday night at NYSEG Stadium.
With DL Hall on the hill, Bowie grabbed the early lead. On top 2-0 early, Robert Neustrom hit a two-run home run to right field. That was followed by Doran Turchin’s first Double-A home run as the pair went back-to-back to lift Bowie to a 5-0 lead. Turchin would later do it again, with a solo shot to left field to lead off the fourth inning to put Bowie up 7-1.
Hall fanned ten in 4.2 innings but exited with two men on and two down in the fifth inning. The game changed drastically when Mark Vientos hit a three-run home run to cut Bowie’s lead in half at 7-4. Reading would tie the game with a three-run rally in the sixth inning.
The Baysox stole a season high seven bases in the win. Bowie has a chance to win a sixth consecutive series with a Sunday afternoon victory.
The six-game series concludes in Binghamton Sunday afternoon with RHP Mike Baumann on the hill. First pitch is slated for 1:05 p.m. with coverage beginning 20 minutes earlier on the Baysox Baseball Network.
Bowie returns home to Prince George’s Stadium on Tuesday, June 15th to take on the Akron RubberDucks. The No. 1 pitching prospect in baseball, Grayson Rodriguez, will make the start for Bowie on Tuesday.
Order your Baysox tickets online or call 301-464-4865 to purchase over the phone. The 2021 season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union.
