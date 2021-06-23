Baysox Allow 13 Walks as Fisher Cats Trounce Bowie, 10-5

After the Baysox battled back from an early four-run hole, they could not rally again as the Cats took game one of the series, 10-5.

In the first inning, after a single and two walks, New Hampshire took the lead on a Jordan Groshans two-RBI single. They added to their lead on RBI singles from Chavez Young and Brock Lundquist to lead 4-0 early.

Adley Rutschman responded with a two-run homer to right in the first. The line drive shot was his 11th of the season. Bowie tied the game in the second highlighted by Robert Neustrom’s RBI double. In the third, Nick Podkul went deep to right-center for a two-run homer that regained the lead for New Hampshire. Samad Taylor also hit a two-run home run in the seventh for the Cats.

The Baysox used five pitchers who combined for 13 walks allowed. Ofelky Peralta started for Bowie and went 0.2 innings, he allowed four hits and four earned runs. Peralta also walked three batters. Tyler Joyner, Luis Perez, Diogenes Almengo, and Steven Klimek also pitched out of the bullpen.

Patrick Dorrian was the only Baysox hitter with multiple hits, going 2-for-4 and drawing a walk. Rutschman and Johnny Rizer each picked up two-RBI. Kyle Stowers and Toby Welk each made their Double-A debuts, Welk picked up his first Double-A hit in the fifth on a single to center.

Bowie has lost their last four games and is now 27-14, tied with Somerset for the best record in the Double-A Northeast League. The Baysox will try to end their four-game losing streak tonight at 6:35 in game two of the six-game series with New Hampshire. Right-hander Blaine Knight (2-0, 2.40 ERA) will start on the mound for Bowie against right-hander Johnny Barbato (0-1, 5.09 ERA) for the Cats.

