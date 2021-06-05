THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Atlantic Cruising Yachts and Waypoint Annapolis to Co-Host Sunset Open House

| June 05, 2021, 01:17 PM

Join Atlantic Cruising Yachts (ACY) and Waypoints Annapolis on Wednesday, June 9 from 4 pm-8 pm for a joint open house on the docks at 312 Third Street, Suite 102 in Annapolis, MD.

Enjoy the sunset on the Chesapeake Bay with a cocktail in hand as you explore the range of award-winning Fountaine Pajot and Dufour models. Catch the end of the Wednesday night races as you step aboard the Fountaine Pajot Astréa 42, Elba 45, MY 44 (now the MY6), Dufour 430, and Dufour 530 on ACY’s Annapolis docks.

If you’re looking to own a catamaran or monohull or interested in chartering, you won’t want to miss this event! The event is free, to register visit:

https://stayhappening.com/e/sunset-open-house-E2ISTMHE2EF

Category: Boating, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS

