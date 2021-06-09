Artists Selected for Official Governor and First Lady Portraits

The Foundation for the Preservation of Government House of Maryland, Inc. today announced the selection of two Maryland artists for official portraits of Governor Larry Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan.

The official portraits have been commissioned by the private foundation in keeping with the tradition of presenting these for inclusion in the state’s art collection. The Foundation for the Preservation of Government House of Maryland, Inc., through private donations, is funding the painting of the two portraits, which will be unveiled jointly later.

“We are honored to have these two extraordinary Maryland artists paint our official portraits, which will become a part of the state’s historic art collection,” said Governor Hogan.

Governor Hogan’s official portrait is being painted by Cedric Egeli, a member of one of Maryland’s most prolific families of painters, whose home and studio is in Edgewater. Egeli’s father was the renowned portraitist Bjorn Egeli, who founded the Maryland Society of Portrait Painters. In addition to being taught by his father, Egeli studied at The Art Students League of New York and at the Cape Cod School of Art in Massachusetts. His portraits of prior Maryland governors, first ladies, and members of the State Senate and Judiciary are included in the state’s art collection. Egeli’s other works are housed in the collections of the Pentagon, Duke and Brandeis universities, and Mount Sinai and Johns Hopkins hospitals.

The portrait of First Lady Yumi Hogan is being painted by Professor Jinchul Kim of Salisbury. Professor Kim is a member of the faculty at Salisbury University teaching Senior Exhibition, Painting and Drawing as head of the painting and drawing areas. Kim was born in South Korea and came to the United States in 1989. He earned a BFA and MFA from King Se-Jong University in Seoul, Korea, concentrating in painting. In 1993, he earned another MFA from the School of Visual Arts in New York City. He exhibits his work internationally, including shows in Korea, Japan, France, Spain, and the United States. In 2008, he earned the University System of Maryland’s highest faculty honor: The Regents Faculty Awards for Excellence in Teaching. The same year he also received the Salisbury University Distinguished Faculty Award in Teaching.

